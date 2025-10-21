World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Poland Refuses to Guarantee Putin’s Safe Flight. Moscow Accuses Poland of Readiness for Terrorism

World

Poland cannot guarantee that a plane carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be forcibly landed if it flew over Polish territory, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said.

Ilyushin Il-76
Photo: flickr.com by bomberpilot, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Ilyushin Il-76
“Poland respects the decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Therefore, we cannot guarantee that an independent court would not order our government to detain such a plane,” the diplomat stated.

Sikorski also noted that the ban on Russian aircraft applies throughout the entire European Union. However, he added that it is still possible to reach Hungary from Russia “via Turkey, Montenegro, and Serbia.”

On October 16, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a two-hour phone conversation. Following the call, Trump announced a potential meeting with Putin in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, to discuss “whether we can bring this conflict to an end.” The Kremlin, meanwhile, emphasized that neither leader had set an exact date for the summit and that significant preparations were still required.

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees Polish Threats as 'Readiness for Terrorism'

Threats from Poland regarding the safety of President Putin’s aircraft demonstrate Warsaw’s readiness to commit terrorist acts, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“The Poles are now ready to carry out terrorist attacks themselves. (...) These are very telling actions,” Lavrov said. He added that Poland justified the Nord Stream sabotage in a similar manner through an official court ruling.

Aleksei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, claimed that Europe would take various measures to prevent the planned summit between Presidents Putin and Trump in Hungary.

“The proposal from France, the United Kingdom, and Germany to torpedo the Budapest summit is already being put into action. Steps are being taken—and will continue—to escalate the situation and ensure the meeting does not happen. We should also expect increased confrontation on the front lines and possible terrorist attacks,” Chepa warned.

Expert Names Safest Route for Putin’s Possible Flight to Budapest

Earlier, military expert Yuri Knutov identified the safest route for President Putin’s potential flight to Budapest for talks with the U.S. leader.

According to Knutov, the safest option would be a route over the Caspian Sea, then toward Turkey and further into Europe.

“It’s a rather complex and long route, but the countries the flight would pass over maintain relatively normal relations with us. We’re talking about Serbia, Montenegro, and Slovenia,” Knutov explained.

He added that the flight could become easier if agreements were reached with Washington. For instance, the U.S. could pressure certain countries, though even in that case, a route over Poland or the Baltic states would be ruled out.

U.S. Analyst Suggests Eastern NATO States Could Block Putin’s Flight

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson suggested that NATO’s eastern members might attempt to disrupt the planned meeting between Putin and Trump in Budapest by denying the Russian presidential aircraft access to their airspace.

“It’s possible. If I were President Putin, I would definitely fly accompanied by military aircraft,” the expert said.

In his view, Bulgaria or Romania would be more likely flight options, while Poland would be excluded due to its government’s openly hostile stance toward Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Now reading
Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles
World
Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles
China Turns to Russian Food Exports as U.S. Soybeans Rot in Storage
World
China Turns to Russian Food Exports as U.S. Soybeans Rot in Storage
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
World
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Popular
Putin's Flight to Budapest: Share One Airplane with Trump or Take Suborbital Route

Russian experts discuss extraordinary and risky routes for President Vladimir Putin’s potential flight to Hungary to meet U.S. President Donald Trump

Putin's Flight to Budapest: Share One Airplane with Trump or Take Suborbital Route
Germany’s Giant Lithium Find Raises Hopes—and Serious Questions
Germany’s Giant Lithium Find Raises Hopes—and Serious Questions
Europe’s Fear of Washington: How the Nord Stream Case Became a Diplomatic Cover-Up
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
Confiscating Russian Funds Could Trigger Legal and Economic Fallout for EU Oleg Artyukov Europe’s Fear of Washington: How the Nord Stream Case Became a Diplomatic Cover-Up Lyuba Lulko Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession Andrey Mihayloff
Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles
Confiscating Russian Funds Could Trigger Legal and Economic Fallout for EU
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Last materials
'Macrons, Merkels, and Kallases' Offer Europe Only Russophobia and War
Father of Five Killed in Ukraine Shortly After Volunteering
Budapest Summit in Doubt: Washington and Moscow Clash Over Ukraine Peace Terms
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Special Military Operation Achieving Its Goals
China Turns to Russian Food Exports as U.S. Soybeans Rot in Storage
Chechen Woman Found Dead in Armenia After Escaping Domestic Violence
Confiscating Russian Funds Could Trigger Legal and Economic Fallout for EU
Heliotrope Care Guide: Grow Fragrant Blooms in Garden and Home
Top Interior Design Trends for 2026: Biophilic, Tech Minimalism, Retro-Futurism
Germany’s Giant Lithium Find Raises Hopes—and Serious Questions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.