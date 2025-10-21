Sergey Naryshkin, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), stated that European members of the North Atlantic Alliance are actively preparing for war with Russia. His comments were reported by Russian media following a briefing on European security developments.

“We clearly see the preparations of NATO’s European allies for war with our country. The task has been set to rapidly supply NATO’s Allied Response Forces with all necessary resources,” said Naryshkin.

The intelligence chief added that post-World War II Europe, long accustomed to living under U.S. control, is struggling to adapt to changing global realities. According to him, pessimism dominates the foreign ministries of European states due to the lack of mid- and long-term strategies for ensuring security.

'Macrons, Merkels, and Kallases' Offer Europe Only Russophobia and War Preparation

Naryshkin claimed that European leaders are fueling anti-Russian sentiment while expanding arms production and conducting regular mobilization drills. He also accused Western governments of “brainwashing” their populations with propaganda about an alleged Russian threat.

Putin: The West Is Re-Arming Under False Pretexts

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin asserted that the West is rearming under the pretext of Moscow’s supposed aggressiveness. “Let them rearm — let’s look at the structure of those expenditures and those weapons,” he said, stressing that the accusation of Russian aggression is baseless. Putin concluded that “the one-sided game is over.”

Russian Officials Warn of NATO’s Growing Military Activity

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted that the increase in Western military exercises on NATO’s eastern flank indicates that Europe is preparing for military confrontation with Russia.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also stated that NATO and the European Union, using Ukraine as a proxy, have effectively declared war on Russia and are now directly participating in it. According to Lavrov, these actions violate the principles of the UN Charter and reflect neo-colonial ambitions that foster global instability and regional conflicts.

Swedish Defense Minister Calls for 'War Mode' to Preserve Peace

On October 19, Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson urged Western countries to shift into “war mode” — both morally and practically — claiming that this is necessary “to preserve peace.”

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov criticized Jonsson, saying he has never experienced real war and only knows it from television. “For him, war means bombings of distant countries — Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria — from which nothing ever flies back to NATO nations,” Pushkov remarked.

“These are not virtual war games that he plays sitting in his warm toilet in Stockholm, a city that has never been bombed in its history,” Pushkov added.

NATO Chief Mark Rutte Insults Russian Military

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte caused controversy after calling Russian pilots and sailors “incompetent” during a press conference in Brussels following a meeting with alliance defense ministers. He urged the public “not to exaggerate what Russia is capable of,” adding that “fighter pilots are known for their poor handling, and their captains don’t know how to drop anchor.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded by accusing Rutte of being a “propagandist of war” tasked with making provocative statements. She emphasized that he does not make real decisions within NATO, as those are taken by his deputies representing the United States and the United Kingdom.