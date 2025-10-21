Budapest Summit in Doubt: Washington and Moscow Clash Over Ukraine Peace Terms

The long-anticipated meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed, deepening diplomatic uncertainty between Moscow and Washington. A source in the White House confirmed that the delay stemmed from “different expectations regarding a possible end” to the conflict in Ukraine.

Photo: flickr.com by U.S. Department of State, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Russia and US flags

Washington Explains the Delay of the Lavrov–Rubio Meeting

Earlier reports suggested that the two top diplomats might meet this Thursday after holding a phone conversation on October 20. According to RIA Novosti, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that both sides had “constructively discussed possible steps to implement the understandings” reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during their October 16 call. Following that discussion, Trump announced plans for a summit in Budapest, which Putin supported.

A White House insider told CNN that Washington considered Moscow “not ready to make concessions on the Ukrainian conflict” after the call. “After the call between Rubio and Lavrov, officials concluded that Russia’s position had not advanced beyond its maximalist stance,” the source added. As a result, Rubio reportedly will not recommend that President Trump proceed with the scheduled meeting with Putin next week, although another phone conversation between the two diplomats is still possible in the coming days.

Trump–Putin Summit May Be Postponed

The delay of the Lavrov–Rubio talks has also cast doubt on the planned summit between Presidents Putin and Trump in Budapest. Sources in the U.S. State Department claim they saw “no meaningful change” in Russia’s stance on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, suggesting that the Secretary of State might advise Trump to postpone his trip to Hungary.

Russia Comments on the Postponed Talks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov responded to the reports by saying that “it’s impossible to postpone something that was never agreed upon.” He emphasized that Moscow had not confirmed any understanding about the timing or location of a meeting between Lavrov and Rubio. “What some Western sources wrote yesterday, we never confirmed. We had no understanding whatsoever regarding the timing or place of such contact,” Ryabkov clarified.

Ryabkov also noted that meetings of such high level require extensive preparation. “That is precisely what we are working on. Yesterday’s phone conversation between the minister and the secretary of state was devoted to that,” he added.