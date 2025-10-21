World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Special Military Operation Achieving Its Goals

World

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the special military operation (SMO) is fulfilling its objectives and will ultimately be completed successfully.

Sergey Lavrov
Photo: flickr.com by Государственный департамент США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Sergey Lavrov

“The [special military operation] is achieving its goals and, undoubtedly, this process will end successfully,” said Lavrov.

Lavrov Rejects Immediate Ceasefire Proposals

The minister also commented on recent calls for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, saying that such proposals run counter to Moscow’s interests. Lavrov emphasized that Russia remains committed to completing the operation as planned.

A ceasefire would lead to the disappearance of the conflict’s root causes from memory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“An immediate ceasefire (…) instead of addressing the core issue and eliminating its root causes would mean only one thing — that a large part of Ukraine would remain under the control of a Nazi regime,” Lavrov explained, emphasizing why a full cessation of hostilities is impossible.

The minister also noted that in such a scenario, part of Ukraine would remain the only place on Earth where the Russian language is legally prohibited.

Kremlin Dismisses Trump’s Proposal to Freeze the Frontline

Earlier, the Kremlin rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s idea to freeze the current line of contact between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that Russia’s position remains consistent and unchanged.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

