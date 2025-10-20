Putin's Flight to Budapest: Share One Airplane with Trump or Take Suborbital Route

At the moment, there exists an unusual way for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hungary, according to State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin.

Delyagin Suggests Fairy-Tale-Like Travel Options

Delyagin argued that the topic of U.S. plans to transfer Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine now pales in comparison to the question of how Putin might travel to Hungary. “The Tomahawks,” he said, “are not the most intriguing mystery of our time over the next few days.”

According to him, anyone educated before the era of Russia’s Unified State Exam would understand that there is no route allowing Putin to fly from Russia to Hungary without entering the airspace of countries where interception attempts are quite possible. Delyagin outlined two “fairy-tale” options for the Russian leader: either to fly aboard the same plane as Trump, or to make a suborbital flight to bypass risky territories.

However, Delyagin added that even if Putin does arrive in Hungary, the country might still execute the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for his arrest. “This issue remains unresolved,” he concluded.

Military Correspondent Warns of Security Threats

Military correspondent Alexander Kots also commented on the potential dangers. He emphasized that Hungary has no access to the sea and does not share a border with Russia, making the presidential flight route pass near unfriendly nations.

Kots warned that flying over Ukraine poses a risk of direct attack on the presidential aircraft. Routes through the Baltics and Germany are also unsafe due to reports of unidentified drones in the region. “And the British,” he added, “together with their self-proclaimed protégés, will surely try to cause trouble.”

As a safer alternative, Kots suggested flying over the Caucasus, Iran, Montenegro, and Serbia. Another possible route could pass over the Mediterranean Sea, he noted.

Hungarian Minister Accuses EU of Trying to Sabotage Summit

Amid speculation surrounding a possible U.S.-Russia contact, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused the European Union of attempting to derail the forthcoming meeting between Putin and Trump. According to Szijjártó, Europe is not interested in genuine peace.

“From today’s statements, I must conclude that many European politicians will do everything possible to ensure this meeting does not take place,” Szijjártó said, commenting on the latest EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

He added that Europe’s reaction to the upcoming Russian-American summit has been marked by envy. Many European foreign ministers, he said, remain in a state of “war psychosis” and therefore are unwilling to support peace initiatives regarding Ukraine.