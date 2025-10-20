World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit

World

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that constructive relations between President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán influenced the choice of Budapest as the location for the upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Peskov emphasized that Trump also maintains warm relations with Orbán, which helped facilitate mutual understanding during the leaders’ October 16 phone call.

Budapest, Hungary
Photo: flickr.com by Thomas Depenbusch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Budapest, Hungary
“President Trump has quite warm relations with Orbán, and President Putin maintains very constructive relations with him. This contributed to the mutual understanding developed during the latest phone conversation,” Peskov said.

Budapest Summit Details and Timing

Putin and Trump agreed on a personal meeting during their October 16 call. Trump later described Orbán as “a good host,” while the Kremlin noted that Hungary’s unique position as both an EU and NATO member reflects “sovereignty and the defense of national interests,” earning respect. Peskov indicated that the summit could take place within two weeks, though slightly later is also possible.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán pledged to provide a “reliable, safe, and politically stable environment” for the talks and described Budapest as the “only suitable location in Europe” for this high-level meeting.

Ukraine’s Concerns and Hungary’s Role

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed doubts about Hungary as the venue, questioning whether Orbán, who he says frequently blocks Ukrainian initiatives, could offer anything positive or balanced for Ukraine. He noted, however, that “if the meeting can bring peace, the country hosting it matters less.”

Orbán consistently supports diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and has criticized the EU for supplying arms to Kyiv. Hungary not only refrains from sending weapons to Ukraine but also frequently blocks sanctions against Russia.

Another reason Budapest was chosen is Hungary’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) last spring. As a result, Hungarian authorities are not obliged to enforce ICC rulings, including the March 2023 arrest warrant for President Putin. Budapest has previously indicated that it does not recognize the portion of the Rome Statute enabling such an arrest, citing constitutional conflicts.

