Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes Near Venezuela After Trump’s Anti-Drug Offensive

World

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has demanded a response from the United States after American forces destroyed a vessel off the coast of his country. Writing on social media, Petro accused Washington of violating Colombia’s sovereignty and killing a civilian fisherman.

Donald Trump
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Donald Trump
“The United States committed a killing and violated our sovereignty in our territorial waters. The fisherman was not involved in drug trafficking. The Colombian boat went adrift after its engine failed,” Petro declared.

Trump Celebrates Strike on Massive Drug Submarine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that American forces had destroyed “a massive drug submarine” allegedly bound for the United States. According to Trump, four narcoterrorists were aboard the vessel, two of whom were killed during the operation.

"It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route. US intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics," Trump wrote.

Trump added that the surviving suspects would be extradited to their home countries—Ecuador and Colombia—for prosecution. He also shared a video showing the destruction of the vessel.

Trump Expands Anti-Drug Campaign Toward Venezuela

The recent incident follows Trump’s earlier statements about intensifying strikes against drug cartels linked to Venezuela. On September 15, he announced that U.S. forces had eliminated three cartel members involved in narcotics smuggling to the United States. Later, addressing the UN General Assembly on September 23, Trump warned that Washington would continue targeting “terrorist gangsters” transporting drugs to America.

“To every terrorist gangster smuggling drugs into the United States, know this: we will destroy you,” Trump warned from the UN podium.

In early October, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reported a “lethal kinetic strike” on a vessel in international waters near Venezuela, which was destroyed along with its crew. On October 14, Trump announced another strike on a ship allegedly carrying narcotics near the Venezuelan coast, killing six traffickers.

Russia Condemns U.S. Actions Near Venezuela

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, condemned the U.S. strikes on ships near Venezuela, calling them a violation of international law and human rights. He accused Washington of acting under the “notorious theory of American exceptionalism.”

“Such actions fit only within the infamous theory of American exceptionalism, under which the United States is allowed everything, while other countries are allowed only what Washington permits,” Nebenzya said.

