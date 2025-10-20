Zelensky’s Failed Washington Visit: Bad Timing and High Expectations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his delegation were unable to finalize a number of key agreements with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and several major American private companies, Politico said citing multiple sources familiar with the talks.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nilington из английский Википедия, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Oval Office Exterior

Ukraine Chooses Wrong Time for a Visit

The publication noted that the timing of the visit was far from ideal, with one Republican insider commenting:

“It wasn’t a bad meeting, just a victim of poor timing and inflated expectations.”

The source explained that the talks could have been more productive if Zelensky had adjusted his agenda after Trump’s lengthy phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before.

Unrealized Plans for Major Agreements

According to Politico’s interlocutor, the original plan envisioned signing several large-scale documents, including agreements with leading American defense contractors and major energy companies, during the White House meeting.

“The idea was to prepare major documents — a series of agreements with major U.S. defense and energy industry players — to be signed during the White House meeting,” the source said.

Focus on Tomahawk Missiles Undermined Results

Sources cited by Politico believe that the delegation’s failure stemmed largely from an excessive focus on the issue of acquiring U.S. BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles and from the unfortunate timing of Zelensky’s Washington visit. These factors reportedly prevented Ukrainian negotiators from advancing broader economic and defense cooperation goals.