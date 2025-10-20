World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the conflict in his country may be approaching its conclusion. His remarks were reported by Strana.ua.

Volodymyr Zelensky (03-03-2022)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
“This war cannot be ended quickly. But we are close to a possible end to the war — I am telling you this for certain,” Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, President Donald Trump is motivated by his success in the Middle East and now wants to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“That’s the kind of energy he has right now — to throw all efforts into ending the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Zelensky noted. “So we are acting in that spirit — the Tomahawk issue and other new steps — all of which are really putting pressure on Russia," Zelensky added.

Trump Declines to Provide Tomahawk Missiles

During their meeting at the White House on Friday, President Trump refused to provide Ukraine with BGM-109 Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to Reuters. Instead, he proposed mutual security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine — a move that reportedly puzzled the Ukrainian delegation.

The issue of territorial control remains unresolved, as Kyiv continues to refuse a troop withdrawal from the Donbas region.

Freeze the Conflict Before Negotiations Begin — Zelensky

Before entering peace talks with Russia, Zelensky told NBC that hostilities should first be frozen along current frontlines.

“I understand that we need to end this war, and that process should begin from where our soldiers stand — along the line of contact. If we truly want to stop this war and move toward peace urgently and diplomatically, we must stay where we are, without conceding anything further to Putin.”
“There will be no withdrawal from Donbas. Period,” Zelensky emphasized.

Putin and His Second Chance

According to Zelensky, President Trump is effectively “giving Vladimir Putin another chance.” The Ukrainian president noted that Putin does not need Donbas itself but uses it to create an illusion of success, warning that no one can guarantee Russia will not push further in the future.

Ukraine and U.S. Prepare for Patriot Deal

Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine and the United States are preparing a contract for the purchase of 25 Patriot air defense systems.

Additional Developments

  • The territorial issue — including the Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions — remains undefined. Russian officials reportedly imply no further advances, while U.S. negotiators interpret this as potential restoration of territory to Ukraine.
  • Ukraine remains in the queue for receiving Patriot systems, though the White House may alter supply priorities. One possible funding source includes frozen Russian assets.
  • Trump withheld the Tomahawk missiles to avoid escalation with Moscow. Sources claim that without Putin’s phone call, Ukraine might have received them.
  • Ukraine and the U.S. are negotiating a contract for American-made drones, which are seen as crucial for future conflicts.
  • Ukraine has agreements with Slovakia on gas imports and identified suppliers for up to $2 billion worth of gas if necessary, with assistance from Norway, Poland, and Greece.

