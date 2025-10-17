Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly experienced subtle humiliation immediately upon arrival in the United States on October 16, according to body language and deception expert Ilya Anishchenko, speaking to aif.ru.

Anishchenko noted that Zelensky was initially greeted by the crew of his aircraft, his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, and lesser-known representatives of the U.S. administration. At first, the Ukrainian leader smiled, showing no negative emotions; his main facial expressions appeared later.

Signs of Controlled Anger and Sadness

“I call this a ‘childish grudge’ — the eyebrows are slightly furrowed and lowered, the corners of the lips turned down, and the lower lip is slightly tense,” the expert explained. These expressions, Anishchenko said, indicate controlled anger and sadness.

According to the analyst, Zelensky has shown similar emotional responses at previous events. “A comparable reaction occurs when it feels like no one has attended a presentation, and the person experiences anger combined with sadness, leading to visible frustration,” he noted.