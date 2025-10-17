World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump Pauses Tomahawk Missile Transfer to Ukraine After Call with Putin

World

The issue of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine has been placed on hold, Ukrainian lawmaker Yegor Chernev announced, as reported by Politika Strany Telegram channel.

VLS Mk41 Tomahawk 20100622-2
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Carmichael Yepez, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
VLS Mk41 Tomahawk 20100622-2

According to Chernev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to discuss the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting on October 17. The leaders are also expected to explore opportunities for establishing joint defense enterprises and strengthening air defense cooperation.

Putin’s Objection Influences U.S. Decision

The pause follows a phone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 16, during which the potential missile transfer was one of the main discussion points. According to reports, Putin expressed disapproval of the idea of supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles.

“President Putin did not like that idea,” Trump reportedly said after the call.

Following the exchange, Trump hinted that the United States might not proceed with the transfer. He stated that the U.S. “needs those missiles itself,” suggesting that strategic considerations and domestic defense priorities could outweigh Kyiv’s requests.

Focus Shifts to Air Defense and Industrial Cooperation

As Kyiv’s access to U.S. long-range systems remains uncertain, the focus of the upcoming talks will shift toward strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and establishing joint production lines for weapons and defense systems within Ukraine. Both leaders are expected to address ways to make U.S. military aid more sustainable and less dependent on Congress appropriations.

Strategic Context Ahead of the Budapest Summit

The development comes just days before the anticipated Budapest summit between Trump and Putin, aimed at discussing broader U.S.-Russia relations and a potential ceasefire framework in Ukraine. The missile issue could serve as a key bargaining element in upcoming negotiations, potentially reshaping the military dynamics of the conflict.

Analysts note that Trump’s willingness to delay the Tomahawk transfer may indicate an effort to create diplomatic leverage with both Moscow and Kyiv ahead of the meeting.

