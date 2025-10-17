Hungary Says It Will Welcome Putin 'With Respect' Despite ICC Warrant

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that Vladimir Putin will be received “with respect” and guaranteed full security when he arrives in Budapest for his upcoming summit with Donald Trump, underscoring Hungary’s sovereign stance despite international pressure. Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Moyan Brenn from Italy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Budapest, Hungary

Hungary pledges full security for both presidents Speaking to RIA Novosti, Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary is fully prepared to host the Russian and American leaders. He emphasised that President Putin will be able to both enter and leave the country without any hindrance. “Of course, here in Budapest we are ready to ensure all the necessary conditions so that the American and Russian presidents can hold their talks in a secure and calm environment. Hungary is the safest country in Europe — and one of the safest in the world,” Szijjártó declared.

Diplomatic coordination underway for the summit According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov and Péter Szijjártó held a phone conversation to discuss preparations for the upcoming Russia–US summit. The call was initiated by the Hungarian side, and both ministers agreed to continue close coordination in the coming days. The summit follows a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on October 16, during which the two presidents agreed to meet in Budapest. Trump later indicated that the meeting could take place within two weeks.

Putin–Trump summit proposed by Trump, accepted by Putin Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that the summit is indeed being planned, adding that the Hungarian capital was proposed by Donald Trump himself. Putin readily accepted the venue, viewing Hungary as a neutral and friendly location within Europe. On the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau are overseeing the logistical and political coordination of the meeting, which aims to open a new phase of dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

Hungary’s delicate balance: ICC obligations and sovereignty Despite its plans to host the Russian president, Hungary remains a signatory to the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC). In 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the “unlawful deportation” of children from territories in Ukraine occupied by Russia. Moscow rejected the charges as legally void. Although the Hungarian parliament voted earlier this year to withdraw from the ICC, the exit process has not yet been completed. As a result, Budapest is still technically bound by the court’s statutes — an issue that has sparked controversy across Europe. Officials in Berlin have stressed that, until Hungary’s withdrawal is formalised, it remains obliged to respect ICC directives.