EU Focuses on Military Escalation: Drone Wall, €10m Tribunal and a Major Rearmament Push

At a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels, leaders approved seed funding for a special tribunal, committed additional funds for Ukraine's drone capabilities and accelerated plans for a Europe-wide anti-drone programme amid concerns about fragmented procurement and falling summer aid, Berliner Zeitung publication said.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas announced that the European Commission will allocate an initial €10 million to help establish a Special Tribunal to address crimes of aggression, and proposed an additional €2 billion package to expand Ukraine’s drone capabilities. The Commission intends to present a full procurement and financing plan to member states ahead of the EU summit next week. European diplomats say this financing forms part of a broader review of military planning and joint procurement aimed at reducing fragmentation and speeding deliveries to Kyiv.

Following unexplained unmanned aircraft sightings over airports and military sites in several EU countries, the Commission expanded a regional anti-drone concept into a bloc-wide project: the European Drone Defence Initiative (EDDI). Officials aim for an initial deployment by the end of 2026 and full operational capability by late 2027. “This is not a wall you build in a few weeks; it is a high-technology programme that will take years to deliver,” said Germany’s defence minister, reflecting concerns about cost and technical complexity.

Financing long-term support: loans and frozen assets To sustain long-term weapons deliveries, Brussels is exploring an unsecured loan to Ukraine backed indirectly by frozen Russian central-bank assets held in EU jurisdictions. Under the proposal, member states would provide advance payments; frozen assets would convert to reparations only after a peace settlement and would be used to reimburse EU creditors. Legal experts warn the plan shifts risks to taxpayers and poses complex legal questions, but supporters argue it could hold Russia financially accountable and unlock substantial resources for Ukraine’s defence and post-conflict recovery.