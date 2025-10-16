Kremlin: Presidents Putin and Trump Prepare for Diplomatic Talks on Ukraine and US-Russia Trade

A productive telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on October 16 has emerged as a significant signal for global diplomacy, according to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for international economic cooperation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ USA and Russia

Two-Hour Phone Conversation Covers Key Issues

The call lasted over two hours and focused on a range of sensitive topics. According to Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov, discussions included the potential delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Putin emphasized that while these weapons would not change the battlefield outcome, they could severely damage U.S.–Russia relations.

“An important, positive, and productive phone conversation between President Putin and President Trump with clearly outlined next steps,” wrote Dmitriev on social media platform X.

Budapest Poised as Summit Venue

The conversation set the stage for an in-person summit, with preliminary indications pointing to Budapest, Hungary as the likely venue. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán confirmed the country’s readiness to host the meeting, calling it “excellent news for peace-loving peoples of the world.”

Broader Agenda: Trade, Ukraine, and Potential Trilateral Talks

Both leaders also addressed post-conflict trade relations between the U.S. and Russia, with Trump noting that discussions on commerce would continue once the Ukrainian situation is resolved. Additionally, the U.S. president considers a potential meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky both possible and necessary, according to White House spokesperson Caroline Leavitt.

Preparations for high-level contacts between Moscow and Washington are already underway, signaling that the Budapest summit could have far-reaching consequences for diplomacy, regional security, and international trade.

Implications for U.S.-Russia Relations and Global Diplomacy

Observers note that this summit will be closely watched worldwide, particularly regarding:

Security and military developments in Eastern Europe

Management of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Bilateral trade and economic cooperation

Future diplomatic frameworks involving both European and global partners

The phone conversation and planned summit represent the latest high-level engagement between the leaders of the U.S. and Russia, highlighting a rare moment of direct dialogue amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.