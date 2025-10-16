World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Estonia Ends Decades-Old Transit Route Crossing Russian Enclave

World

Estonia has decided to permanently close the small transit corridor passing through the Russian enclave known as the “Saatse Boot”, located on the western shore of Lake Peipus. The decision was confirmed by Prime Minister Kristen Michal, who stated that citizens should no longer rely on foreign territory for movement within Estonia.

Flags of the Baltic States
Photo: flickr.com by Saeima, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Government Ends Access Through Russian Land

According to Michal, the short asphalted section — just about one kilometer long — linked the sparsely populated Estonian villages of Sesniki and Lutepää in Võrumaa County. The route had been a local oddity for decades, where travelers briefly entered Russian land without passing border control, before re-entering Estonia.

Last week, Estonian border guards blocked traffic through the area, citing “increased activity from the neighboring side.” Soon after, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna confirmed that the government intends to close the road permanently.

“Estonian citizens should not depend on foreign land for their movement. The chosen route will remain inaccessible,” Prime Minister Michal said after a cabinet meeting.

Focus Shifts to Building a Domestic Bypass

At a recent government meeting, officials discussed details of the closure and agreed to accelerate the construction of an alternative route that will fully bypass the Russian enclave. According to Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, work on the bypass line has already begun. Although Estonian media previously reported construction would start in 2026 and finish by 2028, the timeline has now been significantly shortened.

Just a year ago, local outlets estimated the cost of fencing off the enclave section at around seven million euros. The project is now part of Estonia’s broader effort to modernize its eastern border infrastructure and reduce any physical dependence on Russian territory.

An Undefined Border Despite Signed Agreements

The total border line between Estonia and Russia stretches for 338 kilometers — including 135 kilometers overland, 76 along the Narva River, and 127 across Lake Peipus. However, this frontier still lacks official legal status.

In 2014, the foreign ministers of both countries signed agreements on border demarcation and maritime zones in the Narva and Gulf of Finland areas, but neither national parliament has ratified them to date. The situation leaves several stretches of the Estonian-Russian border, including the now-closed Saatse route, in a unique legal and logistical position.

