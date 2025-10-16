Breakthrough Anti-Aging Therapy Combines Trust Hormone with Alk5 Blocker

A new study from the University of California has found that combining oxytocin with an Alk5 enzyme inhibitor can extend the lifespan of male mice by nearly 75%, marking a major breakthrough in anti-aging research.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Lab mouse

The researchers report that the synergy between the so-called “trust hormone” oxytocin and a compound that suppresses the TGF-β protein—a key driver of inflammation and age-related decline—produced remarkable results. Compared to the control group, treated male mice lived significantly longer and showed clear signs of rejuvenation.

The mice receiving the combined therapy demonstrated enhanced memory, endurance, motor coordination, and greater overall resilience to stress. Neither oxytocin nor the Alk5 inhibitor alone achieved comparable benefits, underscoring the power of their combined effect.

“Joint administration of oxytocin and the Alk5 inhibitor produced results that exceeded the effects of either compound on its own,” the study authors wrote in Aging.

Interestingly, the life-extending results appeared exclusively in male mice. Female mice showed no increase in lifespan, although some exhibited improved fertility. Scientists suggest this may reflect underlying differences in hormonal regulation and aging between the sexes.

The researchers emphasize that while the findings pave the way for new anti-aging strategies in mammals, extensive testing is needed before considering applications for humans. Safety, dosage optimization, and long-term metabolic effects must all be verified in future studies.

“These findings open new possibilities for understanding how hormonal regulation influences aging — but human application remains a distant goal,” said one of the study’s lead scientists.