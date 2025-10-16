Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has sharply criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his recent remarks about Russian pilots and sailors, suggesting the alliance chief “has no real understanding” of the Russian military’s capabilities. Rutte had claimed that Russian pilots were incompetent and that Russian captains “do not know how to drop anchor.”

Peskov: Rutte Is Out of Touch With Reality

Commenting on Rutte’s words, Peskov said that such statements reflect a lack of competence common among many European politicians. “On many issues, incompetence has, unfortunately, become an integral characteristic of numerous European figures. I repeat, it’s a great pity,” he stated.

Peskov added that if Rutte “knew anything about Russian pilots and sailors,” he would not have made such claims. The Kremlin spokesperson emphasized that the NATO chief’s comments reveal a “superficial and distorted” view of Russia’s armed forces.

Russian Lawmaker Urges Rutte to Apologize

Rutte’s words also drew criticism from the Russian State Duma. Deputy Andrey Kolesnik said that Russian servicemen could easily prove the NATO chief wrong — but that European countries “would not like the result.”

“Our military could respond to Rutte’s words that Russian pilots ‘don’t know how to fly’ and sailors ‘don’t know how to drop anchor,’ but the European countries wouldn’t like that response,” Kolesnik said, urging the NATO chief to apologize.

The lawmaker also reminded Rutte of the alliance’s own military history: “When NATO faced slightly stronger armies like those in Vietnam or Afghanistan, they ran into trouble — and, frankly, got kicked out of there,” he remarked.

Rutte: NATO Is Stronger Than Russia

Rutte made his comments during a press briefing following the NATO Defense Ministers’ meeting in Brussels. He argued that the combined economy of NATO member states is 25 times larger than Russia’s and that the alliance’s military capabilities are “far superior.”

“Let’s not overestimate Russia’s capabilities. We know their pilots struggle to handle fighter jets, and their captains don’t know how to drop anchor,” Rutte said.

The NATO chief urged the public to trust the alliance’s forces, saying they are “well-trained and fully prepared.” His remarks, however, have fueled strong reactions in Moscow, where officials see them as further proof of the West’s dismissive attitude toward Russia’s military strength.