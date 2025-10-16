World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots

World

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has sharply criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his recent remarks about Russian pilots and sailors, suggesting the alliance chief “has no real understanding” of the Russian military’s capabilities. Rutte had claimed that Russian pilots were incompetent and that Russian captains “do not know how to drop anchor.”

Mark Rutte
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Mark Rutte

Peskov: Rutte Is Out of Touch With Reality

Commenting on Rutte’s words, Peskov said that such statements reflect a lack of competence common among many European politicians. “On many issues, incompetence has, unfortunately, become an integral characteristic of numerous European figures. I repeat, it’s a great pity,” he stated.

Peskov added that if Rutte “knew anything about Russian pilots and sailors,” he would not have made such claims. The Kremlin spokesperson emphasized that the NATO chief’s comments reveal a “superficial and distorted” view of Russia’s armed forces.

Russian Lawmaker Urges Rutte to Apologize

Rutte’s words also drew criticism from the Russian State Duma. Deputy Andrey Kolesnik said that Russian servicemen could easily prove the NATO chief wrong — but that European countries “would not like the result.”

“Our military could respond to Rutte’s words that Russian pilots ‘don’t know how to fly’ and sailors ‘don’t know how to drop anchor,’ but the European countries wouldn’t like that response,” Kolesnik said, urging the NATO chief to apologize.

The lawmaker also reminded Rutte of the alliance’s own military history: “When NATO faced slightly stronger armies like those in Vietnam or Afghanistan, they ran into trouble — and, frankly, got kicked out of there,” he remarked.

Rutte: NATO Is Stronger Than Russia

Rutte made his comments during a press briefing following the NATO Defense Ministers’ meeting in Brussels. He argued that the combined economy of NATO member states is 25 times larger than Russia’s and that the alliance’s military capabilities are “far superior.”

“Let’s not overestimate Russia’s capabilities. We know their pilots struggle to handle fighter jets, and their captains don’t know how to drop anchor,” Rutte said.

The NATO chief urged the public to trust the alliance’s forces, saying they are “well-trained and fully prepared.” His remarks, however, have fueled strong reactions in Moscow, where officials see them as further proof of the West’s dismissive attitude toward Russia’s military strength.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
350 Pages of Secrets: Russia Delivers JFK Assassination Report to Senator Anna Paulina Luna
World
350 Pages of Secrets: Russia Delivers JFK Assassination Report to Senator Anna Paulina Luna
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
Popular
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine

Russia has warned that if U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles are launched from Ukraine, it could respond with strikes on U.S. territory, ships, or military bases.

Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed Andrey Mihayloff Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace” Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kupiansk Use Telegram Bot to Surrender
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Last materials
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
FSB Chief Bortnikov: British Intelligence Orchestrated Ukraine’s Operation Web Against Russia
Trump Pushes India and China to End Russian Oil Purchases, Beijing Vows Response
Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches
7-Eleven May Open Its First Stores in Russia by 2026
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.