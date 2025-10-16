Trump Pushes India and China to End Russian Oil Purchases, Beijing Vows Response

China has condemned the United States for what it called “typical bullying and economic coercion,” after Washington demanded that countries cease buying Russian oil. Beijing warned that it is prepared to take “resolute countermeasures” to defend its sovereignty, national security, and development interests.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use Oil extraction

Beijing Accuses Washington of Undermining Global Trade Rules

Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the U.S. position, calling it a violation of the basic principles of international trade. His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs against nations continuing to import Russian oil.

“U.S. actions represent a typical example of unilateral bullying and economic coercion. They seriously undermine international trade and economic rules and threaten the stability of global industrial and supply chains,” said Lin Jian, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

Lin emphasized that China’s “normal economic, trade, and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia, is legitimate and lawful.” He added that Beijing will not hesitate to respond if Washington’s policies harm China’s lawful interests.

“If China’s legitimate rights and interests are harmed, the Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures to firmly defend its sovereignty, security, and development interests,” Lin declared.

Beijing Also Protests UK Sanctions

Lin Jian also revealed that China has issued a formal protest to the United Kingdom for imposing sanctions on Chinese shipping companies that transport Russian oil. The Foreign Ministry called London’s actions “groundless and politically motivated.”

Trump Pressures India and China to Halt Russian Oil Imports

President Donald Trump recently announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised him that India would stop purchasing Russian oil. “Modi assured me that India will no longer buy oil from Russia,” Trump said, adding that “the next step is to convince China to do the same.”

India, however, reiterated its independent energy policy. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India’s approach is based on securing stable prices and reliable supplies.

“Our import policy is entirely based on this goal. Ensuring stable energy prices and reliable supplies are the two main priorities of our energy strategy. This includes expanding sources and diversifying according to market conditions,” Jaiswal said.

He added that New Delhi continues to hold discussions with Washington regarding the expansion of energy cooperation and possible increases in purchases from the U.S., but emphasized that India’s decisions will reflect its national interests.

Trade War Escalates with New Tariffs

Since returning to power, the Trump administration has reignited a large-scale trade war with China. Currently, a 30 percent import tariff applies to Chinese goods entering the U.S., while Beijing imposes a 10 percent retaliatory tariff.

Tensions have escalated further after China introduced new export controls on certain rare-earth metals — materials crucial to global manufacturing and in which China holds a roughly 70 percent market share. In response, Trump announced plans to impose an additional 100 percent tariff on Chinese goods starting November 1, unless Beijing reverses its policy.

According to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the timing of the new tariffs “depends on China’s actions.” In turn, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said its export controls “fully comply with both domestic law and international norms.”

Energy Politics Behind Tariff Threats

Analysts note that one of the main triggers for Washington’s pressure campaign was China’s continued import of Russian oil, despite U.S. sanctions. Similar threats have also been directed at other nations, particularly India, which has emerged as one of the world’s largest buyers of Russian crude since 2022.

The Kremlin has repeatedly condemned the U.S. attempts to force countries to cut ties with Russia, calling such measures “illegal threats” that violate the principles of free trade and international law.