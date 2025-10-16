Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches

American contractors could play a direct role in the preparation and operation of Tomahawk cruise missiles if they are supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, due to the missiles’ reliance on classified encrypted launch and mission-control systems. Military experts also warn that Russia’s air-defense network remains capable of intercepting such weapons even if deployed in Ukraine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Carmichael Yepez, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US Navy 100623-N-0775Y-028 The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) successfully launches its second Tomahawk missile

Secret Systems Require American Involvement

According to reports cited by the Military Chronicle, the Tomahawk’s launch process depends on closed and certified components that include encrypted communications and mission-control data. These systems—known as the Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System (TTWCS) and the Strike Common Mission Planning System—manage flight routes, correction points, and altitude data before each launch. Without authorized access, a foreign operator would not be able to fully control or retarget the missile in flight.

“Technically, the entire launch cycle involves closed, certified, and encrypted components,” the publication explained, noting that this makes independent operation by Ukrainian forces impossible.

This means that if the United States decides to deliver the missiles, American contractors would likely need to oversee pre-launch programming or initiate strikes on behalf of Ukraine, ensuring that classified mission data remains secure.

Contractors and Command Access

In previous briefings, the Financial Times reported that Washington has considered allowing U.S. defense contractors to participate in launch preparations for Ukrainian-operated Tomahawks. These specialists would handle secure access to encrypted systems, ensuring that Kyiv could only fire missiles according to preloaded flight plans rather than dynamic targeting during flight.

Analysts: Russia Can Still Intercept Tomahawks

Meanwhile, military observers stress that Russia has the capability to neutralize the Tomahawk threat. In an article for The National Interest, American defense analyst Brandon Weichert wrote that Tomahawks “can be intercepted—and will be intercepted—by Russian air defenses.” He recalled that even during the 1999 NATO bombing campaign, Serbian forces managed to shoot down several cruise missiles using a combination of radar, surface-to-air systems, and electronic warfare tools.

“Independent analysis of post-conflict studies shows that layered air defenses, even using older systems such as the S-125 and Kub, were capable of intercepting Tomahawks more than two decades ago,” wrote Weichert. “Since then, Russian systems have only improved.”

Analysts add that Russia’s current integrated air-defense network, including S-400 and Pantsir-S systems, could intercept incoming cruise missiles under combat conditions, especially if launches are detected early by radar or satellite surveillance.

Strategic Risks and Political Sensitivity

Supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine would represent a major escalation in U.S. involvement. Pentagon officials have previously acknowledged the risk of confrontation with Moscow if such weapons are transferred. The New York Times recently reported that the Department of Defense has prepared contingency plans for a potential sale or transfer but remains wary of Russia’s possible reaction.

For now, the question remains open: if Tomahawks ever appear on the Ukrainian battlefield, their flight paths might still be programmed—not by Ukrainian hands, but under American supervision.