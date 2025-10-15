World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine

World

Russia has warned that any attacks on its cities using U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles from Ukrainian territory could lead to retaliatory strikes against the United States itself. The statement was made by Alexei Zhuravlev, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee, as quoted by Gazeta.ru.

Russian missiles
Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Russian missiles

Zhuravlev emphasized that Tomahawk cruise missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads and that it is impossible to determine during flight whether a launched missile is nuclear-armed. This, he warned, drastically increases the risk of miscalculation and escalation.

The lawmaker noted that even when the United States transfers Tomahawk systems to its NATO allies, Washington retains operational control over their use. Therefore, he argued, if such missiles appear in Ukraine, they would effectively be operated by American personnel. Zhuravlev also reminded that these missiles were developed in the early 1980s, giving Russian air defense systems decades to adapt to their capabilities.

"There is no such thing as a one hundred percent air defense system," Zhuravlev said. "If Tomahawks begin destroying our cities, we will have to respond by striking U.S. sovereign territory, its ships, or military bases. Whether they are prepared for that is their decision. No one will turn a blind eye to such actions."

Earlier reports indicated that the United States may provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with between 20 and 50 Tomahawk long-range missiles. However, according to Financial Times, such a limited delivery is unlikely to significantly alter the course of the ongoing conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Rising Sea Levels Threaten Russia’s Coastlines by 2100
Science
Rising Sea Levels Threaten Russia’s Coastlines by 2100
Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar
Society
Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar
Russia Refuses to Comply With ECHR Ruling Ordering €253 Million Payment to Georgia
World
Russia Refuses to Comply With ECHR Ruling Ordering €253 Million Payment to Georgia
Popular
Freed Gaza Captive Loses 30 Kilograms During Two Years in Captivity, Seeks Russian Citizenship

Freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza after two years, Donbas native Maxim Kharkin returned home severely emaciated but determined to recover and obtain Russian citizenship

Freed Gaza Captive Loses 30 Kilograms During Two Years in Captivity, Seeks Russian Citizenship
NATO Considers Loosening Rules on Weapon Use Against Russia
NATO Considers Loosening Rules on Weapon Use Against Russia
Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace”
Zelensky Strips Odesa Mayor of Ukrainian Citizenship
Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed Andrey Mihayloff Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace” Nancy O'Brien Simpson Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides Lyuba Lulko
Frequent Nighttime Urination Linked to Higher Death Risk
AI's Next Step: New EagleEye Combat Helmet Demonstrates AR, Spatial Audio and Networked Targeting
China Launches Gravity-1 Rocket from Yellow Sea, Deploys Three Satellites into Polar Orbits
China Launches Gravity-1 Rocket from Yellow Sea, Deploys Three Satellites into Polar Orbits
Last materials
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
Google’s New Foldable Phone Catches Fire During Stress Test
Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar
Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kupiansk Use Telegram Bot to Surrender
350 Pages of Secrets: Russia Delivers JFK Assassination Report to Senator Anna Paulina Luna
Russian Forces Destroy Another German Gepard Air Defense System in Ukraine
Study: Cardamom Extract Activates Immune Response Against Viruses
Russia Refuses to Comply With ECHR Ruling Ordering €253 Million Payment to Georgia
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.