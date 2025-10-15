Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine

Russia has warned that any attacks on its cities using U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles from Ukrainian territory could lead to retaliatory strikes against the United States itself. The statement was made by Alexei Zhuravlev, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee, as quoted by Gazeta.ru.

Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Russian missiles

Zhuravlev emphasized that Tomahawk cruise missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads and that it is impossible to determine during flight whether a launched missile is nuclear-armed. This, he warned, drastically increases the risk of miscalculation and escalation.

The lawmaker noted that even when the United States transfers Tomahawk systems to its NATO allies, Washington retains operational control over their use. Therefore, he argued, if such missiles appear in Ukraine, they would effectively be operated by American personnel. Zhuravlev also reminded that these missiles were developed in the early 1980s, giving Russian air defense systems decades to adapt to their capabilities.

"There is no such thing as a one hundred percent air defense system," Zhuravlev said. "If Tomahawks begin destroying our cities, we will have to respond by striking U.S. sovereign territory, its ships, or military bases. Whether they are prepared for that is their decision. No one will turn a blind eye to such actions."

Earlier reports indicated that the United States may provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with between 20 and 50 Tomahawk long-range missiles. However, according to Financial Times, such a limited delivery is unlikely to significantly alter the course of the ongoing conflict.