USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia

Senior officials in the Pentagon have voiced growing alarm over discussions about transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, warning that such a move could be interpreted by Moscow as a direct act of escalation. According to reports in leading American outlets, the U.S. military has prepared technical options for a potential transfer but is deeply divided on the political and strategic consequences.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PH3 Брэд Диллон, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A BGM-109 Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) is launched at an Iraqi target from the battleship USS MISSOURI (BB-63)

Concerns Over Escalation and Operational Feasibility

Military planners argue that providing Tomahawk missiles — weapons with a range of over 1,000 kilometers — would dramatically shift the dynamics of the conflict. However, they also acknowledge that Kyiv currently lacks compatible launch systems. To address that gap, Washington would need to supply mobile platforms such as the Typhon system or their land-based variants, a step many analysts say could cross a red line for Russia.

“Any deployment of Tomahawks from Ukrainian territory would risk being seen in Moscow as a direct U.S. military involvement,” one defense expert told the media.

Beyond geopolitical risks, Pentagon officials reportedly remain uncertain about logistics — including how such missiles would be transported, secured, and operated without exposing Western personnel to frontline danger.

Oshkosh Introduces Ground-Based Tomahawk Launchers

Adding to the debate, U.S. defense manufacturer Oshkosh Defense recently presented a new family of mobile launchers, the X-MAV series, at the AUSA exhibition in Washington. The system includes the X-MAV autonomous launcher for four Tomahawk missiles, the heavier multi-mission M-MAV, and the lighter L-MAV built on the ROGUE-Fires platform. Each vehicle is designed for rapid deployment and integrated strike operations, potentially giving Ukraine a ready-made solution if Washington proceeds with a limited transfer.

Strategic Targets and Limited Impact

Western military analysts speculate that Ukraine would likely prioritize long-range strikes against critical Russian infrastructure — including the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, known as a major production hub for “Geran” drones. Still, experts caution that even a small batch of Tomahawks would have limited battlefield impact, though the symbolic implications could be enormous.

“A handful of Tomahawks won’t win the war for Kyiv, but they would send a political signal louder than any explosion,” one European analyst observed.

Political Calculations Behind the Decision

For the Biden administration — and now under President Donald Trump’s renewed leadership — the debate over long-range weapons has always been about balance: offering Ukraine meaningful support without crossing the threshold into direct NATO-Russia confrontation. Any eventual decision to transfer Tomahawks is expected to come only after diplomatic avenues, including potential negotiations with Moscow, have been fully explored.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials continue to stress that no final approval has been given. Discussions over how, when, and under what conditions the missiles could be provided remain ongoing in Washington and Brussels.