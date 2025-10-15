World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
350 Pages of Secrets: Russia Delivers JFK Assassination Report to Senator Anna Paulina Luna

World

For the first time in decades, the United States will receive a 350-page official report from Russia detailing the results of its investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Anna Paulina Luna confirmed.

John F. Kennedy motorcade, Dallas, Texas, Nov. 22, 1963
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Victor Hugo King, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
John F. Kennedy motorcade, Dallas, Texas, Nov. 22, 1963

According to Luna, the Russian ambassador will deliver the printed report directly to her congressional office. The senator emphasized that the U.S. Congress had been seeking access to this information since the 1990s, but all previous requests had been denied.

The congresswoman noted that she intends to publish the documents immediately upon receipt, working together with Jefferson Morley—an American journalist and historian known for his research into the CIA and the Kennedy assassination. Luna said the full translation and analysis of the Russian report will begin as soon as it arrives.

“Tomorrow morning, a group of experts will arrive at my office to begin translation and a full review of the documents. We’ll release them as soon as possible. Thanks again to everyone,” wrote Anna Paulina Luna on her X page.

Background: The 1963 Assassination

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963 in Dallas while his motorcade was driving through the city. Former Marine Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested and charged with the murder. The Warren Commission later concluded that Oswald acted alone in the killing.

Declassified U.S. Files

Earlier this year, the U.S. National Archives released an additional 60,000 pages of declassified material related to the assassination. Former President Donald Trump decided to declassify all remaining documents after his inauguration, allowing historians to reexamine one of the most controversial moments in American history.

