World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin

World

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, may step down from his position in the administration of President Donald Trump, according to sources cited by the British outlet The Middle East Eye.

Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff
Photo: Kremlin.Ru by Pravda.Ru
Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff

Two anonymous sources told the publication that Witkoff intends to leave government service “to focus on his business” after enduring what they described as an “exhausting schedule” in his diplomatic role. His tenure has involved extensive travel and delicate negotiations across the Middle East region.

Earlier reports revealed that Steve Witkoff attended a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on August 6 without a stenographer from the U.S. State Department, a move that violated standard diplomatic protocol. This unusual step, according to observers, caused confusion among several European leaders who were briefed on the encounter afterward.

While neither the White House nor the State Department has officially confirmed Witkoff’s plans, insiders suggest that his departure could mark a shift in Washington’s handling of Middle East affairs following months of high-intensity diplomacy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
AI's Next Step: New EagleEye Combat Helmet Demonstrates AR, Spatial Audio and Networked Targeting
Science
AI's Next Step: New EagleEye Combat Helmet Demonstrates AR, Spatial Audio and Networked Targeting
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
World
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Popular
Freed Gaza Captive Loses 30 Kilograms During Two Years in Captivity, Seeks Russian Citizenship

Freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza after two years, Donbas native Maxim Kharkin returned home severely emaciated but determined to recover and obtain Russian citizenship

Freed Gaza Captive Loses 30 Kilograms During Two Years in Captivity, Seeks Russian Citizenship
NATO Considers Loosening Rules on Weapon Use Against Russia
NATO Considers Loosening Rules on Weapon Use Against Russia
Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace”
Zelensky Strips Odesa Mayor of Ukrainian Citizenship
Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace” Nancy O'Brien Simpson Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides Lyuba Lulko Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations Alexander Shtorm
Frequent Nighttime Urination Linked to Higher Death Risk
AI's Next Step: New EagleEye Combat Helmet Demonstrates AR, Spatial Audio and Networked Targeting
China Launches Gravity-1 Rocket from Yellow Sea, Deploys Three Satellites into Polar Orbits
China Launches Gravity-1 Rocket from Yellow Sea, Deploys Three Satellites into Polar Orbits
Last materials
Freed Gaza Captive Loses 30 Kilograms During Two Years in Captivity, Seeks Russian Citizenship
NATO Considers Loosening Rules on Weapon Use Against Russia
Rising Sea Levels Threaten Russia’s Coastlines by 2100
Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace”
How great you are, Gaza
Frequent Nighttime Urination Linked to Higher Death Risk
India Launches First Direct Cargo Flight to Antarctica
AI's Next Step: New EagleEye Combat Helmet Demonstrates AR, Spatial Audio and Networked Targeting
China Launches Gravity-1 Rocket from Yellow Sea, Deploys Three Satellites into Polar Orbits
Tsvetaeva Apple Pie Recipe: Classic Russian Dessert at Home
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.