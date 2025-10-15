Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, may step down from his position in the administration of President Donald Trump, according to sources cited by the British outlet The Middle East Eye.

Photo: Kremlin.Ru by Pravda.Ru Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff

Two anonymous sources told the publication that Witkoff intends to leave government service “to focus on his business” after enduring what they described as an “exhausting schedule” in his diplomatic role. His tenure has involved extensive travel and delicate negotiations across the Middle East region.

Earlier reports revealed that Steve Witkoff attended a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on August 6 without a stenographer from the U.S. State Department, a move that violated standard diplomatic protocol. This unusual step, according to observers, caused confusion among several European leaders who were briefed on the encounter afterward.

While neither the White House nor the State Department has officially confirmed Witkoff’s plans, insiders suggest that his departure could mark a shift in Washington’s handling of Middle East affairs following months of high-intensity diplomacy.