Freed Gaza Captive Loses 30 Kilograms During Two Years in Captivity, Seeks Russian Citizenship

Freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza after two years, Maxim Kharkin, a native of Donbas, has lost 30 kilograms and endured what his mother described as “horrific conditions.” Speaking with RIA Novosti, his mother Natalia Kharkina said her son had survived severe deprivation but remained strong in spirit.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Boris Niehaus (www.1just.de), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Gaza Strip

“He lost a third of his body weight. Thirty kilograms — just skin and bones. But he’s holding on,”

she said, adding that her son is now “in good hands” and will recover with time and care.

Two Years in Captivity

Maxim Kharkin was born in Donetsk, he is the son of a Russian citizen. On October 7, 2023, he was kidnapped during the Nova music festival in Israel. At that time, he did not yet hold Russian citizenship. His family later obtained a Russian passport for him so that Moscow could intervene and assist in securing his release.

Desire for Russian Citizenship

After his release, Kharkin expressed his wish to become a Russian citizen, according to his mother. “We will definitely do it,” Natalia Kharkina told RIA Novosti.

“He really wants a Russian passport. He has always wanted it.”

She explained that obtaining citizenship before his capture had been difficult, as it required traveling to Donetsk and gathering numerous documents. Now, the family plans to go to Russia, though she did not specify when, since her son, having lost over 30 kilograms, is not yet strong enough to travel by air.

Family Thanks President Putin

Earlier, Natalia Kharkina said the family wished to personally thank President Vladimir Putin for helping to free her son, adding that she believes Putin’s intervention helped him survive.

Maxim Kharkin was among 20 hostages handed over by Hamas to Israel on October 13 as part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. In return, Israel released 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and around 1,700 Gaza residents detained since October 2023.