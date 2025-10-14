World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Freed Gaza Captive Loses 30 Kilograms During Two Years in Captivity, Seeks Russian Citizenship

World

Freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza after two years, Maxim Kharkin, a native of Donbas, has lost 30 kilograms and endured what his mother described as “horrific conditions.” Speaking with RIA Novosti, his mother Natalia Kharkina said her son had survived severe deprivation but remained strong in spirit.

Gaza Strip
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Boris Niehaus (www.1just.de), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Gaza Strip
“He lost a third of his body weight. Thirty kilograms — just skin and bones. But he’s holding on,”

she said, adding that her son is now “in good hands” and will recover with time and care.

Two Years in Captivity

Maxim Kharkin was born in Donetsk, he is the son of a Russian citizen. On October 7, 2023, he was kidnapped during the Nova music festival in Israel. At that time, he did not yet hold Russian citizenship. His family later obtained a Russian passport for him so that Moscow could intervene and assist in securing his release.

Desire for Russian Citizenship

After his release, Kharkin expressed his wish to become a Russian citizen, according to his mother. “We will definitely do it,” Natalia Kharkina told RIA Novosti.

“He really wants a Russian passport. He has always wanted it.”

She explained that obtaining citizenship before his capture had been difficult, as it required traveling to Donetsk and gathering numerous documents. Now, the family plans to go to Russia, though she did not specify when, since her son, having lost over 30 kilograms, is not yet strong enough to travel by air.

Family Thanks President Putin

Earlier, Natalia Kharkina said the family wished to personally thank President Vladimir Putin for helping to free her son, adding that she believes Putin’s intervention helped him survive.

Maxim Kharkin was among 20 hostages handed over by Hamas to Israel on October 13 as part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. In return, Israel released 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and around 1,700 Gaza residents detained since October 2023.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
NATO Considers Loosening Rules on Weapon Use Against Russia
World
NATO Considers Loosening Rules on Weapon Use Against Russia
Popular
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance

A new Russian weapon under testing, mentioned by President Vladimir Putin, could upend U.S. global hegemony and alter the world’s strategic balance

China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace” Nancy O'Brien Simpson Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides Lyuba Lulko Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations Alexander Shtorm
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Last materials
Freed Gaza Captive Loses 30 Kilograms During Two Years in Captivity, Seeks Russian Citizenship
NATO Considers Loosening Rules on Weapon Use Against Russia
Rising Sea Levels Threaten Russia’s Coastlines by 2100
Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace”
How great you are, Gaza
Frequent Nighttime Urination Linked to Higher Death Risk
India Launches First Direct Cargo Flight to Antarctica
AI's Next Step: New EagleEye Combat Helmet Demonstrates AR, Spatial Audio and Networked Targeting
China Launches Gravity-1 Rocket from Yellow Sea, Deploys Three Satellites into Polar Orbits
Tsvetaeva Apple Pie Recipe: Classic Russian Dessert at Home
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.