How great you are, Gaza

By Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi



This is the first time in history that a supposed peace agreement without justice has been signed between a small city called Gaza and the world's great powers, including Arab and Muslim countries.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Уничтоженные леса после древнего вымирания

A strip of land just a few kilometers long, punished, blockaded, bombed, and besieged for decades, has become the moral center of the planet.



Gaza, without an army or wealth, has withstood the siege of the most powerful. It has survived the complicit silence of governments that call themselves Arab and Muslim, and has shown that strength is not always measured in missiles, but in dignity.



Today the world speaks of peace, but what peace can exist without justice? What agreement can be true if it does not recognize the rights of a people who have paid with blood for their desire for freedom?



Gaza does not surrender. Gaza does not sign its defeat. Gaza signs its permanence in history.

And in the face of international hypocrisy, in the face of the betrayal of some, Gaza remains the beating heart of all Palestine.



How great you are, Gaza.

Your victory lies not in documents or summits, but in the conscience of the free peoples of the world.



Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi, is a Palestinian, born in Beit-Jala, Palestine (1952). A refugee in Colombia, he is a business administrator and president of the Palestinian Union of Latin America (UPAL).