Zelensky Strips Odesa Mayor of Ukrainian Citizenship

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree stripping Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov of his Ukrainian citizenship, he announced on his Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nata Naval, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ House of Trade Unions, Odessa

“The presence of Russian citizenship among several individuals has been confirmed — the corresponding decisions have been prepared for them. I have signed the decree,”

Zelensky wrote.

Citizenship Revoked from Several Public Figures

According to *Strana.ua*, in addition to Trukhanov, Zelensky also revoked the citizenship of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleg Tsarev and ballet artist Sergei Polunin.

Trukhanov to Challenge Decision in Court

Earlier, Trukhanov said he intended to appeal the loss of his Ukrainian citizenship. He suggested that the rapid signing of the petition to strip him of citizenship was politically motivated and aimed at removing him from the public sphere out of personal animosity.

The Odesa mayor has previously faced controversy over alleged ties to Russia, which he has consistently denied. The latest decree marks a new escalation in Ukraine’s crackdown on dual citizenship among officials and prominent public figures.