Belarus could help find a consensus in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, said Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus, BelTA news agency reports.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Кристина Кормилицына, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

“We know Ukrainians, we know Russians. Our President communicates with both sides and understands the real situation well. The position of the Republic of Belarus and our President is that we can make our contribution,”

Tertel said.

According to him, Minsk understands both the Russian and Ukrainian perspectives and could help find common ground. He added that Belarus is also in active dialogue with the United States about a possible peace process, emphasizing that Minsk fully grasps the nuances of the situation.

Lukashenko: The War Must Stop Now to Preserve Ukraine

President Alexander Lukashenko has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, saying this is the only way to preserve the country’s sovereignty.

“We are for the war to stop now. Otherwise, this independent, sovereign state will disappear. Moreover, some people — you know who — are already eyeing the western regions of Ukraine,”

he warned.

Belarus Ready to Participate if the US Sees Its Role

Minsk is ready to take part in resolving the conflict in Ukraine if Washington recognizes its potential role, Lukashenko told the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.

“If the Americans want to settle the conflict in Ukraine and see even a small role for us, we are ready to participate. Our position is clear — peace, and only peace,”

the Belarusian leader said.

He added that Ukraine should remain a sovereign, independent state, and the conflict must be stopped now. At the same time, he noted that threats exist not only to Ukraine but also to Belarus itself.

Peskov Welcomes US Envoy Witkoff’s Potential Role

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the effectiveness of US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in the Middle East and suggested he could play a constructive role in Ukraine’s peace process, RBC reports.

According to the publication, President Donald Trump has instructed Witkoff to focus on the Ukrainian issue following the ceasefire in Gaza. Peskov expressed hope that the American envoy’s diplomatic talents could contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“We certainly welcome such intentions and confirm our political will to contribute in every possible way to finding paths toward a peaceful settlement,”

Peskov said.

The latest statements indicate a potential diplomatic convergence, with Belarus positioning itself as a neutral mediator and Moscow showing openness to US-led efforts through Steven Witkoff’s mission.