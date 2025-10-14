World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Belarus Ready to Join Peace Process to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks

World

Belarus could help find a consensus in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, said Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus, BelTA news agency reports.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
Photo: kremlin.ru by Кристина Кормилицына, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
“We know Ukrainians, we know Russians. Our President communicates with both sides and understands the real situation well. The position of the Republic of Belarus and our President is that we can make our contribution,”

Tertel said.

According to him, Minsk understands both the Russian and Ukrainian perspectives and could help find common ground. He added that Belarus is also in active dialogue with the United States about a possible peace process, emphasizing that Minsk fully grasps the nuances of the situation.

Lukashenko: The War Must Stop Now to Preserve Ukraine

President Alexander Lukashenko has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, saying this is the only way to preserve the country’s sovereignty.

“We are for the war to stop now. Otherwise, this independent, sovereign state will disappear. Moreover, some people — you know who — are already eyeing the western regions of Ukraine,”

he warned.

Belarus Ready to Participate if the US Sees Its Role

Minsk is ready to take part in resolving the conflict in Ukraine if Washington recognizes its potential role, Lukashenko told the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.

“If the Americans want to settle the conflict in Ukraine and see even a small role for us, we are ready to participate. Our position is clear — peace, and only peace,”

the Belarusian leader said.

He added that Ukraine should remain a sovereign, independent state, and the conflict must be stopped now. At the same time, he noted that threats exist not only to Ukraine but also to Belarus itself.

Peskov Welcomes US Envoy Witkoff’s Potential Role

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the effectiveness of US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in the Middle East and suggested he could play a constructive role in Ukraine’s peace process, RBC reports.

According to the publication, President Donald Trump has instructed Witkoff to focus on the Ukrainian issue following the ceasefire in Gaza. Peskov expressed hope that the American envoy’s diplomatic talents could contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“We certainly welcome such intentions and confirm our political will to contribute in every possible way to finding paths toward a peaceful settlement,”

Peskov said.

The latest statements indicate a potential diplomatic convergence, with Belarus positioning itself as a neutral mediator and Moscow showing openness to US-led efforts through Steven Witkoff’s mission.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Moscow Metro Introduces Silent Phone Booths for Private Calls
Society
Moscow Metro Introduces Silent Phone Booths for Private Calls
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Russia
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction
World
Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction
Popular
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance

A new Russian weapon under testing, mentioned by President Vladimir Putin, could upend U.S. global hegemony and alter the world’s strategic balance

China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides Lyuba Lulko Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations Alexander Shtorm Sometimes A Cracker Barrel Logo Is Actually Your Entire Culture Guy Somerset
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Last materials
Belarus Ready to Join Peace Process to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks
Kefir-Marinated Chicken: Three Easy Recipes for Juicy, Tender Results
Lingonberries: The Northern Superfruit
Moscow Opens Criminal Case Accusing Khodorkovsky and Associates of Plot to Seize Power in Russia
With Gaza War Done, Trump Confirms Upcoming Meeting with Zelensky to Discuss Ukraine Crisis
Russian Army General Dies on His Birthday
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.