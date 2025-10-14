World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

With Gaza War Done, Trump Confirms Upcoming Meeting with Zelensky to Discuss Ukraine Crisis

World

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later this week. Speaking to reporters, Trump said the meeting is on his schedule, adding briefly, “I think yes.”

White House in Washington
Photo: flickr.com by Obama White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
White House in Washington

Trump Shifts Focus from Gaza to Ukraine

As reported by The New York Post citing the Ukrainian Embassy, Zelensky received an official invitation from the White House to visit the United States. Trump stated that, with the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas now over, the time has come to concentrate on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

During his address to the Israeli Knesset, Trump turned to U.S. envoy for Gaza conflict resolution Steve Witkoff and remarked:

“First, we need to finish with Russia. We must solve this issue. If you don’t mind, Steve, let’s focus on Russia,” said President Trump.

Russian Reaction and Concerns Over Escalation

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on Trump’s peace initiatives in light of the Gaza settlement, warning about the risks of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv. He stressed that the most dangerous crisis — one threatening direct confrontation between Russia and NATO — remains unresolved, and that supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons could provoke a new level of escalation.

Zelensky Confirms Washington Visit on October 17

President Zelensky earlier announced that he would meet with Trump in Washington on Friday, October 17. “This week I will meet in Washington with President Trump. I believe we need to discuss the sequence of steps I want to propose to the president,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also revealed that he and Trump had spoken by phone twice within two days. The Ukrainian delegation, including Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and several diplomats, has already departed for the United States for a series of meetings.

Tomahawk Missiles and U.S.-Ukraine Negotiations

Zelensky disclosed that he discussed potential Tomahawk missile supplies with Trump, viewing them as a means of increasing pressure on Russia. He emphasized that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and extending the range of its armed forces are his main priorities.

“The Americans may provide us with Tomahawks — it’s a signal that such pressure can work. We also discussed energy and gas issues. We count on results,” said Zelensky.

Later, Trump addressed reporters again, touching on the Ukrainian conflict and the missile issue. He expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would agree to a settlement but warned that if this did not happen, consequences would follow. The U.S. leader confirmed that Zelensky had requested Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine, but he intends to approve such deliveries only if peaceful resolution efforts fail. Trump added that he is prepared to discuss the matter personally with Putin.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
World
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides
Asia
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides
Russian Army General Dies on His Birthday
Society
Russian Army General Dies on His Birthday
Popular
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance

A new Russian weapon under testing, mentioned by President Vladimir Putin, could upend U.S. global hegemony and alter the world’s strategic balance

China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides Lyuba Lulko Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations Alexander Shtorm Sometimes A Cracker Barrel Logo Is Actually Your Entire Culture Guy Somerset
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Last materials
With Gaza War Done, Trump Confirms Upcoming Meeting with Zelensky to Discuss Ukraine Crisis
Russian Army General Dies on His Birthday
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout
Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides
China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Autumn Baked Pumpkin — A 3-Step Dessert That Smells Like Home
Russia Develops First Vaccine Against Birch Pollen Allergy
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.