With Gaza War Done, Trump Confirms Upcoming Meeting with Zelensky to Discuss Ukraine Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later this week. Speaking to reporters, Trump said the meeting is on his schedule, adding briefly, “I think yes.”

Photo: flickr.com by Obama White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ White House in Washington

Trump Shifts Focus from Gaza to Ukraine

As reported by The New York Post citing the Ukrainian Embassy, Zelensky received an official invitation from the White House to visit the United States. Trump stated that, with the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas now over, the time has come to concentrate on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

During his address to the Israeli Knesset, Trump turned to U.S. envoy for Gaza conflict resolution Steve Witkoff and remarked:

“First, we need to finish with Russia. We must solve this issue. If you don’t mind, Steve, let’s focus on Russia,” said President Trump.

Russian Reaction and Concerns Over Escalation

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on Trump’s peace initiatives in light of the Gaza settlement, warning about the risks of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv. He stressed that the most dangerous crisis — one threatening direct confrontation between Russia and NATO — remains unresolved, and that supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons could provoke a new level of escalation.

Zelensky Confirms Washington Visit on October 17

President Zelensky earlier announced that he would meet with Trump in Washington on Friday, October 17. “This week I will meet in Washington with President Trump. I believe we need to discuss the sequence of steps I want to propose to the president,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also revealed that he and Trump had spoken by phone twice within two days. The Ukrainian delegation, including Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and several diplomats, has already departed for the United States for a series of meetings.

Tomahawk Missiles and U.S.-Ukraine Negotiations

Zelensky disclosed that he discussed potential Tomahawk missile supplies with Trump, viewing them as a means of increasing pressure on Russia. He emphasized that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and extending the range of its armed forces are his main priorities.

“The Americans may provide us with Tomahawks — it’s a signal that such pressure can work. We also discussed energy and gas issues. We count on results,” said Zelensky.

Later, Trump addressed reporters again, touching on the Ukrainian conflict and the missile issue. He expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would agree to a settlement but warned that if this did not happen, consequences would follow. The U.S. leader confirmed that Zelensky had requested Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine, but he intends to approve such deliveries only if peaceful resolution efforts fail. Trump added that he is prepared to discuss the matter personally with Putin.