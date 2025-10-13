World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tomahawk for Ukraine or Oreshnik or Cuba? Kremlin Warns of Dangerous Fallout

Russian writer and publicist Zakhar Prilepin suggested that Russia should answer “tit for tat” if the United States supplies Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A BGM-109 Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) is launched at an Iraqi target from the battleship USS MISSOURI
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PH3 Брэд Диллон, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A BGM-109 Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) is launched at an Iraqi target from the battleship USS MISSOURI

Prilepin: Match the Move with an Equal Gesture

Prilepin cited a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who reportedly said he might discuss with Vladimir Putin whether to provide Tomahawks to Kyiv. Prilepin argued that sending Tomahawks to Ukraine would immediately prompt Russia to send Venezuela an Oreshnik ICBM or supply “some other pretty piece of hardware” to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. He also said that North Korea would receive “whatever they ask for, in a brotherly way.”

War correspondent Andrey Rudenko also argued that Moscow must respond decisively if the West sends Tomahawks to Ukraine. He wrote that Russia should not fight NATO directly, but should “destroy those to whom these missiles will be handed over — the Kyiv regime” and do so publicly enough to deter others from supplying such weapons.

Rudenko insisted Western states are testing Moscow’s patience and predicted that the missiles would reach Kyiv regardless.

Irish journalist Chay Bowes suggested that supplying Tomahawks would not halt the advance of the Russian Armed Forces in the special operation zone. Bowes called a possible transfer a foolish move by Washington and warned it would worsen U.S.–Russia relations.

Kremlin: Tomahawk Transfers Could End Badly

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the president, warned that supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine could end badly. He stressed that handling such complex weapons would likely require participation from American specialists, a reality that, he said, any modest expert understands.

“The need to involve American military personnel to operate Tomahawks is an obvious fact,” Peskov said, adding that the transfer could “end badly” for everyone.

