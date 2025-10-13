World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance

World

The new weapon currently being tested by Russia—and referenced by President Vladimir Putin—threatens to undermine U.S. global hegemony and reshape the balance of power, according to the Chinese outlet Sohu.

Yars missile
Photo: wikimedia.org by Соколрус, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Yars missile

China Evaluates Russia’s Secret Development

President Putin earlier announced that Russia had developed a new type of weapon, adding that testing was progressing successfully. He emphasized that in the realm of intercontinental systems, Russia’s air and naval armaments remain at a “very high level.”

Sohu suggested that the weapon in question might be the Burevestnik—a nuclear-powered cruise missile with extraordinary range. The missile is reportedly capable of bypassing any missile defense system. Flying at low altitudes to evade Western air defenses and moving at such high speed that the enemy has no time to react, the Burevestnik currently has no effective countermeasure in the West.

“Putin will change Russia’s international status through this new weapon, and the key question will be whether the West can adapt to these changes,” the article concludes.

According to the Chinese outlet, once the Burevestnik completes testing, it will undoubtedly disrupt the existing strategic balance and become a powerful deterrent against the United States and NATO.

Experts Explain the Capabilities of the Burevestnik

Military historian and air defense expert Yuri Knutov stated that Putin was most likely referring to the Burevestnik missile with unlimited range. The missile, he explained, is a cruise weapon equipped with a nuclear propulsion system and capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Experts often call it a “weapon of the apocalypse,” as it could be used in the event of a global nuclear war.

“Twenty thousand kilometers is roughly half the circumference of the equator. That means the missile can approach an enemy’s territory from any direction and easily bypass air defense zones,” said Knutov.

Knutov also noted that Putin may have been referring to the advancement of hypersonic weapons, such as the Avangard glide vehicle. “Most likely, we’ll hear news about the Burevestnik, and possibly about weapons based on new physical principles. We already have the laser system Peresvet, and we have demonstrated a compact version called Posokh,” he added.

Preparations for New Tests Reported

Meanwhile, the Telegram channel Voennaya Khronika (“Military Chronicle”) reported that signs of preparation for new Burevestnik tests appeared in 2025, including restricted zones near Novaya Zemlya, increased transport activity, and indirect confirmations from industry sources.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
It Was Trump, Not Biden, Who Laid Groundwork for Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Americas
It Was Trump, Not Biden, Who Laid Groundwork for Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Moscow Metro Introduces Silent Phone Booths for Private Calls
Society
Moscow Metro Introduces Silent Phone Booths for Private Calls
Popular
Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction

A Russian diesel-electric submarine, Novorossiysk, was spotted surfacing off the coast of France near Brittany, prompting NATO and French naval monitoring, though Moscow insists the maneuver was part of a planned inter-fleet transfer

Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Trump: Ukraine Conflict Must Be Resolved Before Deal with Iran
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations Alexander Shtorm Sometimes A Cracker Barrel Logo Is Actually Your Entire Culture Guy Somerset It Was Trump, Not Biden, Who Laid Groundwork for Special Military Operation in Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Moscow Metro Introduces Silent Phone Booths for Private Calls
Russia Develops First Vaccine Against Birch Pollen Allergy
Russia Develops First Vaccine Against Birch Pollen Allergy
Last materials
Giant Tuna Caught Off Kuril Islands Could Be Worth Over $2 Million
Tomahawks and Ukraine: Technical Hurdles and Strategic Considerations
Autumn Baked Pumpkin — A 3-Step Dessert That Smells Like Home
Russia Develops First Vaccine Against Birch Pollen Allergy
Russian Oil Product Exports Drop Sharply as Refinery Repairs Limit Output
Unpleasant Mouth Odor Could Indicate Liver, Kidney, or Diabetes Problems
Moscow Metro Introduces Silent Phone Booths for Private Calls
'Ships in the Air': Video Shows Rare Mirage Over the Sea of Azov
Trump: Ukraine Conflict Must Be Resolved Before Deal with Iran
Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.