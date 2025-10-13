China: Putin’s Burevestnik Missile Could Shatter US Global Dominance

The new weapon currently being tested by Russia—and referenced by President Vladimir Putin—threatens to undermine U.S. global hegemony and reshape the balance of power, according to the Chinese outlet Sohu.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Соколрус, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Yars missile

China Evaluates Russia’s Secret Development

President Putin earlier announced that Russia had developed a new type of weapon, adding that testing was progressing successfully. He emphasized that in the realm of intercontinental systems, Russia’s air and naval armaments remain at a “very high level.”

Sohu suggested that the weapon in question might be the Burevestnik—a nuclear-powered cruise missile with extraordinary range. The missile is reportedly capable of bypassing any missile defense system. Flying at low altitudes to evade Western air defenses and moving at such high speed that the enemy has no time to react, the Burevestnik currently has no effective countermeasure in the West.

“Putin will change Russia’s international status through this new weapon, and the key question will be whether the West can adapt to these changes,” the article concludes.

According to the Chinese outlet, once the Burevestnik completes testing, it will undoubtedly disrupt the existing strategic balance and become a powerful deterrent against the United States and NATO.

Experts Explain the Capabilities of the Burevestnik

Military historian and air defense expert Yuri Knutov stated that Putin was most likely referring to the Burevestnik missile with unlimited range. The missile, he explained, is a cruise weapon equipped with a nuclear propulsion system and capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Experts often call it a “weapon of the apocalypse,” as it could be used in the event of a global nuclear war.

“Twenty thousand kilometers is roughly half the circumference of the equator. That means the missile can approach an enemy’s territory from any direction and easily bypass air defense zones,” said Knutov.

Knutov also noted that Putin may have been referring to the advancement of hypersonic weapons, such as the Avangard glide vehicle. “Most likely, we’ll hear news about the Burevestnik, and possibly about weapons based on new physical principles. We already have the laser system Peresvet, and we have demonstrated a compact version called Posokh,” he added.

Preparations for New Tests Reported

Meanwhile, the Telegram channel Voennaya Khronika (“Military Chronicle”) reported that signs of preparation for new Burevestnik tests appeared in 2025, including restricted zones near Novaya Zemlya, increased transport activity, and indirect confirmations from industry sources.