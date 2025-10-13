World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump: Ukraine Conflict Must Be Resolved Before Deal with Iran

World

Speaking before members of Israel’s Knesset, U.S. President Donald Trump said that achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine remains Washington’s top foreign policy priority and a prerequisite for any future agreement with Iran.

Donald Trump
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Donald Trump
“We have a chance to reach an agreement with Iran, but first we need to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” said Trump.

Trump Calls for Focus on Russia Talks

Addressing his special envoy Steve Witkoff directly during the session, Trump urged his team to concentrate on Moscow-related negotiations.

“If you don’t mind, Steve, let’s focus on Russia,”

he said, emphasizing that stabilizing relations with the Kremlin was essential to his administration’s broader peace efforts.

Five-Hour Meeting Between Putin and Witkoff

Trump also shared new details about Witkoff’s recent trip to Moscow, expressing surprise at the duration of his envoy’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussion, which Trump had expected to last 15–20 minutes, reportedly extended to nearly five hours.

“His meeting with Putin lasted five hours. I asked, ‘What on earth did you talk about for five hours?’ He said they discussed some very interesting things... But that’s talent,” Trump said.

The White House confirmed that the conversation covered a wide range of regional and bilateral issues, consistent with Trump’s goal of securing long-term stability in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Dialogue Continues After Alaska Summit

According to Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, communication between the Trump administration and Moscow continues based on the understandings reached at the Alaska Summit earlier this year. Dmitriev dismissed speculation that Steve Witkoff’s influence within the White House had diminished, calling such rumors fabrications by opponents of the peace process.

“Dialogue with President Trump’s team continues on the foundation of agreements achieved at the Alaska Summit,” Dmitriev stated. “Claims that Witkoff’s role has weakened are made up by those who oppose peace.”

The renewed emphasis on resolving the Ukraine conflict before engaging Iran underscores Trump’s evolving foreign policy strategy—balancing pragmatic diplomacy with assertive peacebuilding through direct engagement with Moscow.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
