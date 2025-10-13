World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Submarine Surfaces Off France, Moscow Denies Malfunction

World

A Russian diesel-electric submarine, Novorossiysk, surfaced unexpectedly off the coast of Brittany, France, sparking a brief alert from NATO maritime forces. The alliance stated that the submarine’s surfacing was linked to a technical issue, but the Russian Navy has since dismissed those claims, calling the event routine.

B-261 Novorossiysk, 2020
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Неизвестен, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
B-261 Novorossiysk, 2020

NATO Observes Russian Submarine Near Brittany

The NATO Maritime Command reported on October 9 that the Novorossiysk had “emergency surfaced” near the French region of Brittany. A French Navy frigate closely monitored the vessel as it transited the area. NATO officials said the alliance remained “vigilant and prepared to protect its members,” ensuring constant surveillance across the Atlantic.

“NATO is ready to defend its members, maintaining constant vigilance and monitoring the situation across the Atlantic,” the alliance stated.

Russian Navy Denies Malfunction Claims

The Black Sea Fleet’s press service rejected reports that the submarine surfaced due to a malfunction, explaining that the crew was conducting a scheduled inter-fleet transfer after completing operations in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the statement, the Novorossiysk passed through the English Channel in surface mode in full compliance with maritime navigation rules. The Navy clarified that this procedure was standard for such crossings.

“The crew is performing a planned inter-fleet transition. The submarine is traveling through the Channel in surface position as required,” the Russian Navy said.

About Novorossiysk Submarine

The Novorossiysk is the first in a series of six submarines of the Project 636.3 class built at the Admiralty Shipyards for the Black Sea Fleet. The vessel is equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles and is known for its quiet operation and long-range capabilities.

Earlier this summer, the submarine carried out deep-sea trials in the Baltic Sea, where the crew tested onboard systems and practiced surfacing procedures from depths of up to 190 meters.

Earlier NATO Encounters with Russian Submarines

This is not the first time a Russian submarine has drawn NATO’s attention in the English Channel. In May, the diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar was intercepted by the Royal Navy near the French coast while en route to Russia. The operation involved both aerial and maritime surveillance, and once the vessel exited British waters, monitoring duties were transferred to NATO allies.

“NATO reacted immediately. A submarine alert was declared off Europe’s coast,” alliance sources reported at the time.

The latest incident adds to a series of tense maritime encounters between Russian and NATO naval forces, underscoring the heightened scrutiny of submarine movements in European waters.

