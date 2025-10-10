Trump Thanks Putin After Russian President Comments on Nobel Committee’s Decision

U.S. President Donald Trump published a post on the Truth Social network saying “Thank you to President Putin,” along with a video clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin commenting on the Nobel Peace Prize decision not to award the honor to Trump.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Nobel Prize

In the video, Putin remarks that the Nobel Committee often gives awards to “people who have done nothing for peace,” while praising Trump as someone who “is doing a lot to resolve crises that last for decades.”

Putin: 'Trump Is Working to Resolve the Conflict in Ukraine'

The Russian leader made the comments during a press appearance at the CIS summit in Dushanbe. Putin called recent agreements between Israel and Palestine “historic” and said Trump “has genuinely been working on these issues” in an effort to bring lasting peace. He also noted that awarding the Nobel Prize to undeserving figures had damaged the reputation of the award itself.

“The authority of the Nobel Prize, I believe, has been largely lost,” said Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko: Trump Deserved the Nobel Prize

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also said that Trump should have received the Nobel Peace Prize.

“It doesn't make sense!” Lukashenko commented. “Trump deserved that Nobel Prize. It should have been given to him — especially considering the reasons the award has been granted to just anyone lately.”

According to Lukashenko, awarding Trump the prize “for the future” could have “tied” the U.S. president to the peace process between Russia and Ukraine. He described the Nobel Committee’s decision to honor Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as “shortsighted.”

Growing Calls to Nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

In recent months, several foreign leaders have proposed Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. The U.S. president himself has repeatedly stated that during his time in the White House, he helped end multiple international conflicts. Despite these claims, this year’s prize was ultimately awarded to Venezuelan opposition politician Maria Corina Machado.

White House Reacts to Nobel Decision

Commenting on the Nobel Committee’s choice, the White House said Trump would continue to make peace deals and end wars,” emphasizing that “the Nobel Committee has proven it values politics over peace.