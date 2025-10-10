World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

In Alaska, Putin Showed Willingness to Make Concessions on Ukraine Talks

World

During a press conference following his visit to Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin told special correspondent Kommersant reporter Andrey Kolesnikov that Russia and the U.S. remain within the framework of the agreements reached on August 15 in Anchorage regarding the Ukraine conflict.

Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

Anchorage Talks Still Have Untapped Potential

When asked whether the potential of the Anchorage talks had been exhausted, Putin stated that the Russian side had not fully revealed all the issues discussed in Alaska. "These are complex issues," the president explained.

Russia Signals Readiness to Make Concessions

During the Alaska negotiations, Putin indicated a willingness to make concessions on the Ukrainian settlement, said Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov in an interview with Andrey Kolesnikov.

"We made certain concessions in Anchorage, to be frank. Our president is ready to take this step," Mr. Ushakov said. "The concession, or rather our gesture, is connected to the fact that the Americans need to secure agreement from the European bloc and Ukrainians."

Agreed to Coordinate with Allies

At the press conference, Putin noted that he and Donald Trump agreed each side would discuss the matters with their allies so that the Ukraine conflict could be resolved peacefully. Earlier, Putin expressed a positive assessment of the Alaska summit, emphasizing that Moscow and Washington would continue work based on the key principles established during the meeting.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Italian Swimmers Suspended After Duty-Free Theft Incident
Society
Italian Swimmers Suspended After Duty-Free Theft Incident
Silver Prices Hit Record High as Global Shortage Deepens
World
Silver Prices Hit Record High as Global Shortage Deepens
Ukraine Blows Up Ammonia Pipeline During Retreat in Donetsk Region
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Blows Up Ammonia Pipeline During Retreat in Donetsk Region
Popular
Russia Shoots Down Ukraine’s Flamingo Cruise Missile Flying at 600 km/h

Russian forces reportedly shot down Ukraine’s newly unveiled Flamingo cruise missile, according to military sources on Telegram.

Russia Shoots Down Ukraine’s Flamingo Cruise Missile Flying at 600 km/h
Perspective on The Next American Civil War
Perspective on The Next American Civil War
Ukraine Blows Up Ammonia Pipeline During Retreat in Donetsk Region
Putin Publicly Admits Russian Missiles Caused AZAL Plane Crash
Perspective on The Next American Civil War Guy Somerset Russia’s Gold Advantage: Rising Global Prices Amid Sanctions Lyuba Lulko Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns Andrey Mihayloff
Russian Forces Destroy Ukraine’s 'Apocalypse Vehicles' Near Donetsk
Russian Long-Range Weapons Hit Ukrainian Ports and Energy Facilities
NATO Considers Lifting Restrictions on Shooting Down Russian Air Targets
NATO Considers Lifting Restrictions on Shooting Down Russian Air Targets
Last materials
In Alaska, Putin Showed Willingness to Make Concessions on Ukraine Talks
Red Palm Oil Can Offer Benefits Despite Saturated Fat Concerns
Putin: Nuclear Arms Race Underway as Nations Prepare for Tests
Putin Comments on Trump Missing Nobel Peace Prize
Jasmine Green Tea Found to Improve Glucose Metabolism and Reduce Blood Lipids
Rome's Historic Antico Caffè Greco Where Gogol Wrote Dead Souls Closes After Long Legal Battle
Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Russian Octocopter Tested to Carry TM-62 Anti-Tank Mine on Frontline
Massive Russian Strike Devastates Ukraine’s Power Grid, Causes Widespread Blackouts
Perspective on The Next American Civil War
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.