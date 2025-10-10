In Alaska, Putin Showed Willingness to Make Concessions on Ukraine Talks

During a press conference following his visit to Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin told special correspondent Kommersant reporter Andrey Kolesnikov that Russia and the U.S. remain within the framework of the agreements reached on August 15 in Anchorage regarding the Ukraine conflict.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

Anchorage Talks Still Have Untapped Potential

When asked whether the potential of the Anchorage talks had been exhausted, Putin stated that the Russian side had not fully revealed all the issues discussed in Alaska. "These are complex issues," the president explained.

Russia Signals Readiness to Make Concessions

During the Alaska negotiations, Putin indicated a willingness to make concessions on the Ukrainian settlement, said Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov in an interview with Andrey Kolesnikov.

"We made certain concessions in Anchorage, to be frank. Our president is ready to take this step," Mr. Ushakov said. "The concession, or rather our gesture, is connected to the fact that the Americans need to secure agreement from the European bloc and Ukrainians."

Agreed to Coordinate with Allies

At the press conference, Putin noted that he and Donald Trump agreed each side would discuss the matters with their allies so that the Ukraine conflict could be resolved peacefully. Earlier, Putin expressed a positive assessment of the Alaska summit, emphasizing that Moscow and Washington would continue work based on the key principles established during the meeting.