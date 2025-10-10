Putin: Nuclear Arms Race Underway as Nations Prepare for Tests

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a number of countries are preparing to carry out nuclear tests, signaling what he called a "certain arms race.”

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Nuclear blast

"I think that, honestly speaking, a certain race is indeed underway. (…) But I didn't say that the United States is preparing; I said that some countries are,” Putin explained. He stressed that Moscow would also resume nuclear testing if other nations took similar steps.

Earlier, during a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2, Putin noted that several states were already preparing for such tests.

START Treaty and US Relations

Putin said that a U. S. withdrawal from the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) would not be critical for Russia. Speaking at a press conference after his state visit to Tajikistan, he added that there was still enough time to extend the treaty if both sides demonstrated goodwill.

"It would be acceptable and useful to reach an agreement with the U. S. on the START Treaty, since otherwise nothing would remain in the area of arms control,” the Russian president emphasized.

Putin Responds to Ukraine's Threats and US Missiles

Putin also said that Russia's response to the possible transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be to strengthen its domestic air defense systems.

"Our response is to reinforce the air defense system of the Russian Federation,” he told TASS.

Commenting on threats from Kyiv to strike Moscow if it receives Tomahawk missiles, Putin said such remarks were "a form of bluff.” When a journalist mistakenly referred to the threat as "blackmail,” Putin replied: