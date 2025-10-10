Putin Comments on Trump Missing Nobel Peace Prize

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that U.S. President Donald Trump has made genuine efforts to resolve long-standing global crises. His remarks came following the announcement of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, as reported by TASS.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Donald Trump

Putin: Trump Really Does a Lot to Resolve Long-Standing Crises

“There have been cases when the committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to people who have done nothing for peace. In my opinion, such decisions have caused great damage to the credibility of the prize,” Putin said in response to a question about Trump not receiving the award adding that the US President sincerely wants to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

Nobel Committee Honors Venezuelan Opposition Leader

Earlier, the Nobel Committee announced that the 2025 Peace Prize would go to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado “for her tireless work to promote the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and for her struggle for a fair and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”