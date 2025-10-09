Putin Publicly Admits Russian Missiles Caused AZAL Plane Crash

During their first official meeting in a year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held talks in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they began their conversation with the tragic AZAL Embraer 190 plane crash that occurred in December 2024. The incident, which killed 39 people, including seven Russian citizens, had strained relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Photo: globallookpress.com by Stringer/NEWS.ru, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Embraer aircraft

Putin: Ukrainian Drone and Missile Debris Caused the Tragedy

Putin explained that the causes of the crash were linked, in part, to the presence of a Ukrainian drone operating in the same airspace. According to him, two air defense missiles exploded near the aircraft, and debris from the blasts likely struck the AZAL liner. The plane, traveling from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after being unable to land in Chechnya due to drone attacks.

“Our duty, I will repeat once again, as we agreed from the beginning, is to give an objective assessment of everything that happened and announce the true cause,”

— said President Putin, emphasizing that Russia continues to assist in the investigation and will provide all necessary support in compensating the victims’ families.

Russia Promises Legal Evaluation and Accountability

The Russian leader confirmed that Moscow will conduct a legal evaluation of the actions of all officials involved in the incident. He reiterated that Russian investigators are working closely with their Azerbaijani counterparts to determine the exact sequence of events and ensure full transparency in the process.

Aliyev Expresses Gratitude to Putin

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Putin for the detailed update on the case, calling it an important step toward restoring trust between the two nations.

“Once again, thank you for this information,” Aliyev said during the talks, according to Minval Politika.

Background: Crisis in Relations After the Crash

The meeting in Dushanbe marks the first high-level dialogue between Russia and Azerbaijan since diplomatic tensions erupted in early 2025. The crisis began after the December 2024 crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) jet, when conflicting statements from both sides over responsibility and investigation procedures led to a chill in bilateral relations. Analysts note that the Dushanbe meeting could signal a gradual normalization of ties between the two countries.