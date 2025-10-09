World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
NATO Considers Lifting Restrictions on Shooting Down Russian Air Targets

World

NATO is discussing the possibility of removing restrictions on engaging potential air targets coming from Russia in the event of airspace violations, The Financial Times reports. According to the publication, the idea was initiated by Eastern European member states seeking a tougher stance toward Moscow.

F-16 Fighting Falcons of US Air Force
Photo: defense.gov by Грег Л. Дэвис, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
F-16 Fighting Falcons of US Air Force

Alliance Considers More Aggressive Air Defense Policy

Military officials told the newspaper that the alliance is exploring a more aggressive posture toward Russia, including arming reconnaissance drones and conducting military exercises near the Russian border. Among the proposals is the idea of harmonizing engagement rules, which currently vary between NATO members.

“Some countries require pilots to visually confirm a threat before opening fire, while others allow engagement based on radar data or perceived danger from the object’s direction or speed,” the report notes.

Russia Warns of Escalation

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin called the possible decision “an obvious step toward escalating tensions” between NATO and Russia. “If this decision is made, it would clearly mark an escalation of tension in relations between the alliance and Russia,” he said.

Russian Lawmakers Criticize NATO Rhetoric

Member of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kolesnik argued that NATO members are “scaring themselves” by discussing such measures. “They invent threats to frighten their own population,” he said, adding that while NATO has the right to act within its own airspace, there is concern that such policies could lead to strikes on Russian targets outside NATO territory.

Experts Warn of NATO’s Lack of Readiness

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated that the growing number of Western military exercises along NATO’s eastern flank demonstrates Europe’s preparation for a military confrontation with Russia. Meanwhile, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis warned that NATO is “not ready for a prolonged conventional war” with Russia.

“NATO is not prepared for a long war with Russia using conventional weapons and must not allow itself to be drawn into one, as it could easily escalate into a nuclear exchange,” said Davis.

According to the expert, Europe’s weak air defense capabilities would make it especially vulnerable in the event of direct confrontation with Russia.

