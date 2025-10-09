Google Faces Asset Freeze in South Africa After Russian Court Order

The Supreme Court of South Africa has ruled in favor of enforcing a Russian arbitration decision ordering the seizure of Google’s assets worth 10 billion rubles. The case represents the first instance of a foreign court supporting Moscow’s decision against the global tech corporation.

South African Court Orders Asset Seizure

According to a report by Vedomosti, the court’s decision grants permission to arrest all assets belonging to Google International LLC that are under South African jurisdiction. The court order has already been issued and forwarded to the local sheriff’s office for enforcement.

“The Supreme Court of the Republic of South Africa has issued the first ruling in support of executing the Moscow arbitration decision in favor of Google’s Russian subsidiary in the bankruptcy case,” the publication stated.

Background of the Case

The dispute stems from a bankruptcy proceeding involving Google’s Russian subsidiary, which faced financial claims from local partners and authorities. A Moscow arbitration court previously ruled in favor of the Russian branch, ordering the parent company to pay 10 billion rubles. Russia’s Justice Ministry and corporate lawyers then sought to have this decision recognized and enforced in multiple jurisdictions worldwide.

Global Legal Campaign Expands

Applications to enforce the Russian ruling have been submitted in more than ten countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe. South Africa is the first country to take concrete action and grant legal backing to the seizure of Google’s assets abroad. Similar petitions remain under consideration in other jurisdictions.

Implications for International Enforcement

Legal analysts note that South Africa’s move could set a precedent for other courts to recognize Russian commercial arbitration decisions, particularly in cases involving multinational corporations that continue to operate or hold assets in countries outside Western sanctions blocs.

The case underscores growing tensions between Moscow and major U.S. tech firms, many of which have limited or suspended operations in Russia since 2022 but remain entangled in financial and legal disputes with local entities.