Russia Could Deploy Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba as Response to Tomahawk Transfers

World

Russia could place the long-range Oreshnik missile system in Cuba, a move Moscow might use to respond to any U.S. decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, suggested Colonel Viktor Baranets, a commentator for the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Cuba
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by AndyLeungHK, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Cuba

Put the Gun to the US — Again

Baranets argued that Russia repeatedly warned the United States and NATO not to move closer to its borders. Stationing Oreshnik systems on Cuban soil, he wrote, would let Moscow "again put a gun to the fatty backside of the USA." He also proposed that Moscow could restore not only an electronic-intelligence center on the island but also bases for ground, naval, and air forces.

Range Options and Regional Alternatives

As an alternative to deploying Oreshnik missiles with a reported range of about 5,500 kilometers, Baranets suggested placing operational-tactical complexes on the island that could strike targets at distances of 2,000–3,000 kilometers.

“We should not exclude protecting Venezuela in the same way,” he added, hinting at a broader regional response.

Other Military Voices Echo the Idea

Earlier, military expert Alexander Stepanov said that reestablishing military cooperation with Cuba could serve as an equivalent Russian reply to potential U.S. deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv.

Oreshnik Sightings and Imagery

Observers noted that in September a mock-up of the medium-range ballistic missile Oreshnik appeared on a live video feed from the BelTA news agency, visible in the office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. That image fueled speculation about the system’s development and possible deployment scenarios.

“If Washington sends Tomahawks, we have to consider mirroring measures,” the columnist wrote, outlining Cuba and Venezuela as potential locations for Russian assets.

