Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday just hours before the arrival of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in India — a gesture that, according to Bloomberg, caused some diplomatic unease and embarrassment at the start of Starmer’s visit.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Number 10, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls President Pezeshkian (53919188138)

Modi’s Message to Putin and the Timing Dilemma

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a warm birthday message to Russia’s Vladimir Putin just hours before Keir Starmer’s arrival, providing an awkward start to a visit meant to be focused on trade," the Bloomberg report stated.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Starmer avoided a direct answer when asked about Modi’s phone call with Putin, attempting humor but delivering what observers described as an uneasy response.

"For the record, I have not send birthday congratulations to Putin," Bloomberg quoted the UK Prime Minister as saying.

Starmer’s Trade Delegation

Keir Starmer arrived in India at the head of a delegation of 125 leading British figures in business, science, and culture. The UK delegation’s main goal was to capitalize on the long-anticipated free trade agreement between London and New Delhi, seen as a cornerstone of Britain’s post-Brexit global economic strategy.

Putin’s Birthday: Global Leaders Send Congratulations

On October 7, more than 40 world leaders sent birthday greetings to President Putin. Among them were Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Messages arrived by phone, telegram, and social media.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the messages from Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un were “particularly warm” and “unconventional.” Kim Jong Un’s greeting praised Putin’s achievements in building a “mighty and prosperous Russia” and promised that friendship between Moscow and Pyongyang “will last forever.”

Modi’s conversation with Putin was described as friendly and substantial, covering not only birthday greetings but also preparations for Putin’s upcoming visit to India.

Global Leaders Join in Birthday Messages

Putin also received congratulations from the presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia. Messages were sent by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and Nicaraguan co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. Public messages appeared on social media from the presidents of Bolivia Luis Arce and Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Leaders of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, also sent their greetings. Even Evghenia Gutsul, the detained head of Gagauzia, relayed her congratulations through her lawyer, expressing gratitude for Russia’s support.

Diplomatic Context

Analysts note that the timing of Modi’s message underscores India’s balancing act between maintaining strong strategic ties with Moscow and deepening trade relations with the United Kingdom and Western partners. The gesture highlighted New Delhi’s independent approach to diplomacy — a stance that often places India at the crossroads of competing global alliances.