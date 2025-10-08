World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Modi’s Birthday Call to Putin Overshadows UK PM Starmer’s India Visit

World

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday just hours before the arrival of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in India — a gesture that, according to Bloomberg, caused some diplomatic unease and embarrassment at the start of Starmer’s visit.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls President Pezeshkian (53919188138)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Number 10, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls President Pezeshkian (53919188138)

Modi’s Message to Putin and the Timing Dilemma

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a warm birthday message to Russia’s Vladimir Putin just hours before Keir Starmer’s arrival, providing an awkward start to a visit meant to be focused on trade," the Bloomberg report stated.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Starmer avoided a direct answer when asked about Modi’s phone call with Putin, attempting humor but delivering what observers described as an uneasy response.

"For the record, I have not send birthday congratulations to Putin," Bloomberg quoted the UK Prime Minister as saying.

Starmer’s Trade Delegation

Keir Starmer arrived in India at the head of a delegation of 125 leading British figures in business, science, and culture. The UK delegation’s main goal was to capitalize on the long-anticipated free trade agreement between London and New Delhi, seen as a cornerstone of Britain’s post-Brexit global economic strategy.

Putin’s Birthday: Global Leaders Send Congratulations

On October 7, more than 40 world leaders sent birthday greetings to President Putin. Among them were Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Messages arrived by phone, telegram, and social media.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the messages from Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un were “particularly warm” and “unconventional.” Kim Jong Un’s greeting praised Putin’s achievements in building a “mighty and prosperous Russia” and promised that friendship between Moscow and Pyongyang “will last forever.”

Modi’s conversation with Putin was described as friendly and substantial, covering not only birthday greetings but also preparations for Putin’s upcoming visit to India.

Global Leaders Join in Birthday Messages

Putin also received congratulations from the presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia. Messages were sent by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and Nicaraguan co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. Public messages appeared on social media from the presidents of Bolivia Luis Arce and Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Leaders of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, also sent their greetings. Even Evghenia Gutsul, the detained head of Gagauzia, relayed her congratulations through her lawyer, expressing gratitude for Russia’s support.

Diplomatic Context

Analysts note that the timing of Modi’s message underscores India’s balancing act between maintaining strong strategic ties with Moscow and deepening trade relations with the United Kingdom and Western partners. The gesture highlighted New Delhi’s independent approach to diplomacy — a stance that often places India at the crossroads of competing global alliances.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Now reading
Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR
History, traditions
Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
Russia
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
Popular
Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles

Analysts warn that the delivery of US Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine could put nearly 2,000 Russian military targets at risk, prompting Moscow to consider strong retaliatory measures

Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
China Warns: Japan Emerging as Hidden Threat to the United States
Russia Warns Kyiv of Painful Response After Strikes on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language Lyuba Lulko Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns Andrey Mihayloff Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR Sergey Mileshkin
Ukrainian Drone Hits Cooling Tower at Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant
Doctor Reveals Daily Habits That Damage the Heart and Blood Vessels
Trump's Tomahawk Decision May Ruin USA's Relations with Russia Completely
Trump's Tomahawk Decision May Ruin USA's Relations with Russia Completely
Last materials
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
US Could Offload Aging JASSM/LRASM Stocks to Ukraine Instead of Tomahawks
Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
Moscow: Anchorage Peace Momentum on Ukraine Unfortunately Exhausted
Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns
Ten Simple Ways to Make Your Cat Truly Happy at Home
Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.