Instead of Tomahawk cruise missiles, the United States might supply Ukraine with other, no less dangerous weapons — in particular the air-launched JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile) and the LRASM (Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile), a military commentator on the Starshe Eddy Telegram channel argued. He warned that such transfers could be perceived as more politically palatable — “not Tomahawks, so thank God” — while still creating a grave military threat.

Why JASSM and LRASM Matter

Both missile types could perform high-impact strikes: JASSM is an air-launched cruise missile designed to hit land targets from stand-off ranges, while LRASM serves as a long-range anti-ship weapon that can be carried by aircraft or launched from shipboard vertical launch systems. The channel’s author called their possible transfer “a real threat,” partly because political resistance to supplying Tomahawks may make JASSM/LRASM shipments easier to justify.

Expired Stocks and Practical Logic

The commentator noted that the United States holds several thousand JASSM and LRASM rounds, and many of the early-production JASSMs are approaching the end of their shelf life. He suggested Washington could decide to pass these older missiles on to Ukraine — especially since aircraft like the F-16 already integrate JASSM as a standard weapon. With a range of roughly 370 kilometers, these missiles would let operators strike targets roughly similar to those hit by European Storm Shadow / SCALP missiles, and U.S. strategists might judge such transfers unlikely to trigger immediate escalation.

History of Reactions to New Arms

The author observed that Russian responses to each new class of Western weapons supplied to Kyiv — up to and including combat aircraft — have tended to be cautious and methodical. At each stage, he argued, Moscow has paused to study the adversary’s actions and calibrate its reaction. “If you do not react to these transfers, what comes next? Tomahawks? They could come too,” the channel warned, adding that when used skillfully such weapons can be truly dangerous.

Earlier Reporting and Expert Views

Talk about possible JASSM deliveries surfaced as early as July, when reports suggested President Donald Trump had considered supplying long-range, air-launched JASSMs to Ukraine. Military Watch Magazine noted that JASSMs could be fitted to Ukrainian F-16s and used to strike deep within Russian-held territory. The magazine also pointed out that some Ukrainian aircraft — notably modified Su-24M and Su-27 jets — had already been adapted to carry Western Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which share certain performance traits with JASSM.

Military blogger Yuri Podolyaka likewise argued that the U.S. might provide missiles nearing the end of their shelf life. He noted that the AGM-158 JASSM has a documented storage life of roughly 20–25 years: early production runs ran from 2003 to 2008, and later batches from 2010 onward. Podolyaka suggested Washington could furnish Kyiv with missiles slated for retirement.