The peace momentum generated during the Anchorage summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump has largely run its course, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. According to him, the process has been undermined by the “destructive activities” of European countries and supporters of a “war to the last Ukrainian.”

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergei Bobylev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Putin and Trump at the Alaska 2025 summit

“Unfortunately, we must acknowledge that the powerful impulse of Anchorage in favor of reaching agreements has been largely exhausted,” said Ryabkov.

Anchorage Summit Fails to Deliver Breakthrough

Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15 to discuss a potential peace settlement for Ukraine. Despite their direct conversation, the leaders were unable to finalize a deal. The meeting was initially hailed as a step toward political dialogue, but no tangible progress has followed.

Kremlin Describes Russia–US Dialogue as “Depressed”

Commenting on the state of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said contacts could be described as “depressed,” though they have not been completely suspended.

“Although no serious steps have been taken yet, dialogue at the level of heads of state remains somewhat different,” said Peskov. “Trump is still intent on steering the Ukrainian settlement toward peaceful political negotiations.”

Dialogue Between Moscow and Kyiv Remains Frozen

Russia has repeatedly expressed its readiness to continue talks with Ukraine, but at present no new meetings are being prepared. In recent months, speculation has increased about a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has invited Zelensky to Moscow several times, but the Ukrainian leader has consistently declined.

According to the Kremlin, no preparations for a presidential meeting are underway because Kyiv has effectively paused contacts with the Russian side.

“There is currently a pause in the negotiation process,” Peskov explained. “Expert-level talks are the only mechanism that could prepare the ground for top-level contacts.”

He added that high-level talks should not be seen as an end in themselves, since they alone cannot resolve the complex and multifaceted nature of the crisis.

Peace Talks Timeline

Russia and Ukraine resumed dialogue in May 2025, holding their first round of negotiations on the 16th. A second round followed in early June, and a third — so far the last — took place on July 23. Since then, no further progress has been reported.

Analyst: Putin–Zelensky Talks Could End Current Kyiv Regime

Military analyst and co-founder of the Watfor project Sergey Poletaev believes that direct talks between the two presidents could mark “the end of the current political regime in Ukraine.” He argued that some of the conditions Moscow now presents to Kyiv directly challenge the foundations of Ukraine’s current statehood.

“These include rejecting NATO membership and ending pressure on the Russian-speaking population and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church,” Poletaev noted.