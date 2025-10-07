Russia Plans Visa-Free Travel with China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia

Russia intends to establish visa-free travel with China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, TASS reports citing materials prepared for a strategic session on tourism development in the country.

The document notes that the introduction of visa-free entry with these three countries is expected in the near future. The measure forms part of a broader effort to make Russia more accessible to international visitors and to expand tourism cooperation with key global partners.

Tourism Growth and Strategic Goals

Authorities emphasized that easing visa requirements for several nations has already helped attract around two million additional foreign tourists. By 2030, Russia aims to increase the number of international arrivals to 16 million per year, up from the current five million.

The new initiative reflects a long-term strategy to position Russia as an attractive and competitive destination in the global tourism market. The Ministry of Economic Development and the Federal Agency for Tourism are reportedly coordinating the next steps for the planned visa-free agreements.

Putin’s Statement at the Valdai Club

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the Valdai International Discussion Club that Russia will introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese tourists. He described the decision as a reciprocal response to Beijing’s recent move to grant Russian travelers visa-free entry to China.

“Russia will soon offer visa-free travel to Chinese citizens — it is our way of strengthening mutual trust and expanding tourism exchange,” Putin said during his address.

Strengthening International Ties Through Tourism

The upcoming visa-free policy with Saudi Arabia and Malaysia is expected to follow the same model, focusing on easing travel barriers and fostering economic and cultural ties. Officials hope the reform will stimulate investment in hospitality infrastructure, improve Russia’s global image, and encourage longer stays among foreign guests.

Experts view this development as part of a broader diplomatic shift, signaling Russia’s intent to deepen engagement with Asia and the Middle East through tourism and soft power initiatives.