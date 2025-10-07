Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments

Polish media are reacting sharply to statements by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said that Poland and the Baltic states share responsibility for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Polish newspaper Fakt published reactions from leading politicians, many of whom responded with open anger and disbelief.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Polish Politicians Denounce Merkel’s Words

Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called Merkel “a saboteur,” accusing her of undermining Europe’s unity and moral clarity. Member of the European Parliament Adam Bielan declared, “The war is her fault.” Current Finance Minister Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz dismissed Merkel’s remarks as “nonsense that serves Russian propaganda.”

Former Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak described Merkel’s comments as “a foolish answer,” while Tobiasz Bocheński, deputy chairman of the Law and Justice Party (PiS), condemned her words as “the height of arrogance.”

Merkel’s Controversial Perspective on the Ukraine Conflict

In her recent interview, Merkel suggested that the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided if Poland and the Baltic states had shown greater flexibility toward Moscow in the years leading up to 2022. She reportedly criticized these nations for, in her view, “pushing NATO too close to Russia’s borders,” a stance that angered leaders across Eastern Europe. Merkel argued that her earlier policy of dialogue with Russia had been intended to “protect peace,” even though critics see it as a failure that emboldened the Kremlin.

Background: Merkel’s Long-Standing Russia Policy Under Fire

Angela Merkel’s statements are the latest chapter in a long-running controversy over her approach to Russia during her 16 years as Germany’s leader. Her decisions to back major energy projects such as Nord Stream 2 and to resist stronger NATO measures after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea have been widely criticized in Eastern Europe. Many politicians in Warsaw and the Baltic capitals believe that Merkel’s policies of economic engagement and restraint directly enabled Moscow’s aggression.

Since leaving office, Merkel has repeatedly defended her record, saying she tried to balance deterrence with dialogue. However, her suggestion that Poland and its neighbors share the blame for the current conflict has reignited tensions across Europe and reopened old debates about Germany’s moral and strategic responsibility in dealing with Russia.