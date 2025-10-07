Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles

American Tomahawk cruise missiles could theoretically reach nearly 2,000 military targets across Russia if Washington decides to supply such weapons to Kyiv, analysts from the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Moll., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USS Cape St. George (CG 71) fires a tomahawk missile in support of OIF

US Analysts Map Missile Reach

The organization published a map illustrating the strike range of various long-range weapons, including the ATACMS missiles already delivered to Kyiv. Analysts highlighted targets potentially within reach of the BGM-109E Block IV Tomahawks, which have a range of 1,600 kilometers, as well as missiles capable of reaching up to 2,500 kilometers.

Within the reach of the shorter-range Tomahawks, analysts identified 1,655 known military sites, including 67 airbases. Missiles with a 2,500-kilometer range could theoretically reach 1,945 targets. ISW experts emphasized that Tomahawks could strike remote depots, arsenals, and air defense installations.

Putin Assesses Tomahawk Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that while Tomahawk missiles are not the most modern weapons, they remain powerful.

"As for the Tomahawks, they are powerful weapons. They are not entirely modern, but they are strong and pose a threat," Putin said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would significantly escalate the conflict, but would not change the situation on the front lines. "This will be a serious escalation, which, however, will not alter the frontline positions for the Kyiv regime," Peskov said.

Russian Military Experts Warn of Possible Nuclear Response

Military analyst and retired colonel Mikhail Khodarenok suggested that delivering Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv could give Moscow free rein. He stated that if US President Donald Trump approves such a transfer, Russia could respond in two ways. First, a massive strike on Kyiv’s government quarter, where the Ukrainian military-political leadership resides.

As a second option, Khodarenok mentioned putting strategic nuclear forces on the highest alert and conducting demonstration strikes. He clarified that these would involve single missile launches with nuclear warheads targeting oceans or uninhabited areas.

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov warned that potential Tomahawk deliveries could affect more than just Ukraine.

Trump Avoids Escalation

US President Donald Trump previously stated that he does not seek to escalate the conflict in Ukraine, addressing the context of potential Tomahawk missile transfers.

"I am not seeking escalation," Trump said.

The American leader noted that he has almost reached a decision regarding the Tomahawks, but did not specify what that decision entails. Meanwhile, Putin emphasized that supplying these missiles to Ukraine would not alter the battlefield situation, but could negatively impact Moscow–Washington relations. He also suggested that US statements on Tomahawk deliveries might aim to distract from domestic issues.