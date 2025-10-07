Jaguar Land Rover Secures Discovery Name in Russia Despite Business Exit

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which sold its business in Russia, officially registered the Discovery trademark with Rospatent on October 6, according to data from the counterparty verification service Rusprofile. The exclusive rights to the brand are set to remain valid until April 2034.

Photo: flickr.com by Land Rover MENA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Land Rover Discovery Sport

The British automaker’s registration goes far beyond vehicles and spare parts. JLR has extended the Discovery trademark to cover cosmetics, perfumes, household chemicals, automotive oils, metal products, construction tools, lighting and heating equipment, jewelry, watches, stationery, furniture, and business management services. The complete list of protected items spans an impressive 26 pages.

Background: JLR’s Withdrawal and Brand Protection Strategy

Jaguar Land Rover halted car deliveries to Russia in 2022 following international sanctions. In 2024, its Russian business operations were officially transferred to new owners. Despite the exit, the company continues to safeguard its intellectual property portfolio in the Russian Federation, likely to prevent unauthorized use or parallel branding.

Foreign Brands Decline in the Russian Market

According to a report by the consulting company Nikoliers, the number of new foreign brands entering Russia has dropped sharply. Since January, 13 new international companies have begun operations in Russia, with 8 more expected before the end of the year—a 25 percent decline compared to 2024.

Among the companies that entered the Russian market by September were De'Longhi (Italy), BEKO (Turkey), Columbia Coffee (Turkey), Guess Jeans (USA), Kappa (Italy), and PDPaola (Spain). Analysts note that brands from Italy (30.8%), Turkey (23.1%), and China (15.4%) are leading the list of new entrants, while firms from Iran, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Finland, and Mexico are also preparing to launch operations in the country.

Renault Faces Trademark Registration Setback

In contrast, French automaker Renault recently faced a setback when Rospatent issued a preliminary refusal for its trademark application. According to the electronic database of the Madrid System, Renault applied to register the Reno brand in October 2024 for car production and sales but received a provisional rejection in April 2025.

“Jaguar Land Rover’s decision to secure the Discovery brand demonstrates that even companies exiting the Russian market are taking steps to protect their long-standing trademarks,” industry observers note.