India Tests Nuclear-Capable AGNI-Prime Missile from Secret Railway Launcher

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Министерство обороны Индии is licensed under GODL-India DRDO successfully flight tested Agni-Prime ballistic missile from a Rail Mobile Launcher Systems, on September 24, 2025

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully carried out a test launch of the AGNI-Prime medium-range ballistic missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. The test marks a significant milestone in India’s strategic defense modernization.

Full-Scale Operational Scenario

The launch was announced on DRDO’s official social media channels, accompanied by a video showing the missile’s complete flight sequence. According to the organization, the test represented a “full-scale operational scenario” conducted in coordination with India’s Strategic Forces Command (SFC). The system is described as a revolutionary step toward rail and road-based missile mobility.

“This project places India alongside an elite group of nations that possess such capabilities — the United States, Russia, China, and North Korea,” said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, adding that the system strengthens India’s nuclear and conventional deterrence against China and Pakistan.

Revolutionary Rail-Mobile Missile System

The newly tested railway version of the AGNI-Prime features a containerized missile launcher, integrated communications, and multiple undisclosed defense systems. The launcher is installed inside a modified freight car with sliding roof shutters, as seen in DRDO’s test footage. Because most of India’s rail network is electrified, the launcher wagon includes a retractable arm for safely moving overhead power cables during operations.

The rail-mounted missile platform offers a major strategic advantage — the ability to deploy across India’s vast 64,370 km railway network, making detection and targeting by adversaries extremely difficult. The system can use tunnels as natural protective shelters, allowing rapid deployment, launch, and relocation to other sites to evade preemptive strikes. Its camouflage among standard freight cars makes it nearly indistinguishable in satellite imagery or reconnaissance scans.

Technical Characteristics and Strategic Role

The AGNI-Prime (AGNI-P) missile, already deployed in its road-mobile version, has a range of 1,000–2,000 km and is designed to complement or replace earlier-generation systems such as the AGNI-I (700 km) and AGNI-II (2,000 km). Its precision, mobility, and modular design enhance India’s second-strike capability and survivability in case of conflict escalation.

International Reaction: China Monitors Test

According to Indian media, China deployed the YUAN WANG 5 tracking and surveillance ship in the Indian Ocean to monitor the missile test. The vessel is equipped with advanced radar and telemetry systems, commonly used to track ballistic missile launches and space activities.

The successful test underscores India’s growing confidence in developing and deploying next-generation delivery systems capable of both nuclear and conventional missions, further consolidating its position among the world’s leading military powers.