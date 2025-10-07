World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

China Warns: Japan Emerging as Hidden Threat to the United States

World

Chinese analysts argue that Japan, long considered a close ally of the United States, is evolving into a hidden geopolitical and economic threat to Washington. According to experts from the Chinese portal Sohu, Japan’s ambitions and self-reliance are increasingly challenging the traditional global balance once dominated by the U.S., Russia, and China.

Trump and Japan
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Trump and Japan

Japan Becomes the Hidden Challenge for Washington

In its report, Sohu notes that while Russia remains a formidable nuclear power and China leads in global industry and technology, Japan is quietly transforming into a competitor in economic, scientific, and military fields. Analysts claim that Japan’s recent policies reveal ambitions far beyond self-defense, despite decades of post-war dependence on the United States.

Japan’s Self-Defense Forces are now equipped with advanced capabilities that resemble full-fledged offensive military power. Its helicopter destroyers, for instance, can operate F-35 fighter jets, effectively functioning as light aircraft carriers. The country is also investing heavily in missile programs and upgrading both its navy and air force.

Japan’s Technological and Economic Independence Alarms the U.S.

Japan’s progress in high technology is equally striking. The country continues to lead in semiconductor production, precision engineering, and robotics, while steadily reducing reliance on American technologies. This growing independence, analysts suggest, is beginning to cause unease in Washington.

“Such ambitions of Japan undoubtedly make the United States feel somewhat nervous,” the article in Sohu concluded.

Economic and Political Challenges Persist

Despite its rising international ambitions, Japan faces internal difficulties. Bloomberg recently reported that new 25% U.S. tariffs on imported goods have hit Japan’s export-driven economy, reducing industrial output and forcing companies to diversify markets. The shift could weaken both the U.S. and Japanese economies if bilateral trade continues to decline.

Adding to the strain is political instability. The resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was seen as a sign of public fatigue with the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party. According to Valery Kistanov of the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia, the party now resembles the CPSU in its final years—fractured and directionless, saved only by the weakness of its opposition.

“Like the Soviet Communist Party in its twilight, Japan’s ruling bloc has become ineffective and led the nation into a dead end,” said Kistanov.

U.S. Intelligence Focus Shifts Beyond China and Russia

For decades, Washington viewed Russia and China as its primary global adversaries. Michael Ellis, the U.S. Deputy Director of the CIA, previously called China an “existential challenge” and highlighted the need to maintain technological superiority over Beijing. Yet, analysts note a shift in U.S. assessments—toward the possibility that Japan, a long-time ally, might act independently or even against American interests in the future.

Amid evolving alliances and new global rivalries, China’s conclusion is clear: the United States may have to look not just east toward Beijing or Moscow—but closer to Tokyo—for its next great challenge.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Women Rush to Buy Anti 'Camel Toe' Pads
Women
Russian Women Rush to Buy Anti 'Camel Toe' Pads
Autumn 2025 Style Guide: Top Three Fashion Picks for Men and Women
Society
Autumn 2025 Style Guide: Top Three Fashion Picks for Men and Women
Hundreds of Migrants Gather for Controversial Game with Decapitated Animals Near Moscow
Society
Hundreds of Migrants Gather for Controversial Game with Decapitated Animals Near Moscow
Popular
'White Gold' Found in Smackover: Arkansas May Hold Up to 19 Million Tons of Lithium

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has revealed a colossal lithium resource buried deep beneath southwest Arkansas — potentially between 5 and 19 million tons — a discovery that could reshape America’s energy independence and electric vehicle supply chain

'White Gold' Found in Smackover: Arkansas May Hold Up to 19 Million Tons of Lithium
Hundreds of Migrants Gather for Controversial Game with Decapitated Animals Near Moscow
Hundreds of Migrants Gather for Controversial Game with Decapitated Animals Near Moscow
Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown
Angela Merkel: Poland and the Baltic States Blocked Peace Talks with Russia in 2021
American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered Guy Somerset Macron’s 'Napoleon Moment' Ends in Crisis as France Faces Political Meltdown Lyuba Lulko Trump Declares the USA is at War with Venezuelan Drug Cartels Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Arestovych Reveals Istanbul Peace Talks Details and Criticizes Boris Johnson’s Role
American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered
Russian Women Rush to Buy Anti 'Camel Toe' Pads
Russian Women Rush to Buy Anti 'Camel Toe' Pads
Last materials
Russia Warns Kyiv of Painful Response After Strikes on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Trump's Tomahawk Decision May Ruin USA's Relations with Russia Completely
Autumn 2025 Style Guide: Top Three Fashion Picks for Men and Women
Bright Green Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon Approaches Earth
Invisible Apple Pie — The Delicate Autumn Dessert That Melts in Your Mouth
Yoga for Men: Natural Way to Restore Strength, Confidence, and Energy
The Secret to a Low-Maintenance Garden: Euphorbia Bonfire
American Government Shutdown: Lolly Girl Letters Answered
Lada Iskra with Manual Transmission Revives the True Joy of Driving
Man Arrested for Beating Disabled Dog Captured on Surveillance
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.