Trump's Tomahawk Decision May Ruin USA's Relations with Russia Completely

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that he does not seek to escalate the conflict in Ukraine. He made the statement when asked about potential deliveries of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician Fireman Roderick Eubanks/Released, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USS Barry (DDG-52) launching a Tomahawk missile in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn

The president noted that he had “practically made a decision” regarding the Tomahawks but did not specify what that decision entailed. “I think I want to find out what they’ll do with them — where they’ll send them, probably. I would have to ask that question,” Trump said.

Kremlin Responds

The transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine will be a serious escalation of the conflict, although it will not change the situation on the front lines, Kremlin's official spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"This will be a serious escalation, but at the same time, it will not be able to change the situation on the front lines for the Kyiv regime," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Zelensky’s Request and Washington’s Deliberation

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration has been weighing the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly requested the weapons during a closed meeting. As The Telegraph reported, Trump viewed the appeal “extremely positively.”

European Concerns Over Trump’s Decision

Armando Mema, a member of Finland’s national-conservative Alliance of Freedom party, commented on social media that Trump appeared unaware of the geopolitical consequences of sending Tomahawks to Ukraine.

“Trump said he has already made a decision on Tomahawk missiles he only need reassurance on how Ukraine will use these missiles. It seems he was not informed well of the consequences of this action. The USA-Russia relations are about to break and is not good news for the World,” Mema wrote.

The Finnish politician warned that U.S.–Russia relations are “on the verge of collapse,” calling the development “bad news for the entire world.”

Putin Warns the U.S. About Consequences

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin cautioned that the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would destroy the positive trends that had begun to appear in relations between Washington and Moscow.

“I have already said that this would lead to the destruction of our relations — whatever positive tendencies had started to emerge,” Putin stated.

Andrei Kartapolov, a member of Russia’s State Duma, added that the Ukrainian military lacks the infrastructure to launch Tomahawk missiles. He insisted that no weapon, past or future, would alter the battlefield outcome, emphasizing that Moscow would respond to any operational changes and retaliate against incoming strikes.

Analysts Call the Missile Transfer Pointless

According to Strategic Culture, the delivery of Tomahawks to Ukraine would not change the situation on the battlefield. The outlet described the missiles as another example of “illusory miracle weapons” promoted by NATO and Western media.

Journalist and analyst Patrick Henningsen observed that Ukraine would not receive the latest Tomahawk versions, and older ones would lack effectiveness.

“We’re once again talking about miracle weapons. They really believe this will somehow change the course of the battle,” said Henningsen.

Military expert Yuri Knutov reminded that Russia has several systems capable of intercepting Tomahawks. He stated that if the U.S. transfers the missiles to Ukraine, they will become immediate targets for Russia’s Vityaz air defense systems.